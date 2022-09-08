"Remember the ladies!"

Abigail Adams wrote that famous admonition to her husband John in 1776, while he was helping to draft the Declaration of Independence. It took another 144 years for women to gain the right to vote. And today, 102 years after suffrage became law, women hold the key to American elections.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

