When you wake up tomorrow, we hope that you know the meaning and history of Veterans Day and take a little time out of your day to remember the sacrifices made by our veterans.
If you can attend a local Veterans Day event or thank a vet for his or her services, that’s even better.
Unfortunately, many people don’t know the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day. They look forward to the holidays only because they offer a day off of work.
Veterans Day started as Armistice Day, marking the armistice signed by the Allies and Germany to end World War I.
After a push by veterans organizations, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.
Veterans Day is a federal holiday honoring military veterans who served our country.
Memorial Day, by contrast, is held in May to honor those who had died while in military service.
At the very least, veterans put their lives — their career goals, their dreams, and even their pending marriages sometimes — on hold to serve our country.
Often, their sacrifices don’t end with their service. Many struggle to transition back into civilian life, dealing with issues ranging from post-traumatic stress disorder to finding careers.
Veterans Day isn’t just another day on the calendar or another day off. It’s a time to remember the people who have labored and sacrificed to help make and preserve our wonderful country.
This was originally published by the Jefferson City News Tribune and is reprinted with permission.