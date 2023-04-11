Missouri is at a crossroad where we must decide whether to embrace the future of clean energy. We are a great state, but do we wish to be an exceptional one?

Clean energy is integral to securing grid reliability because it diversifies our generation and insulates communities from outages caused by inclement weather and drastic temperature changes. Wind, solar, hydroelectric and biomass sources leverage different mechanisms to generate electricity. If any source becomes temporarily offline, either renewable or traditional energy, another will pick up where the others left off. If we invest in energy storage, we are further protected from blackouts.

