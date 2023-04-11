Missouri is at a crossroad where we must decide whether to embrace the future of clean energy. We are a great state, but do we wish to be an exceptional one?
Clean energy is integral to securing grid reliability because it diversifies our generation and insulates communities from outages caused by inclement weather and drastic temperature changes. Wind, solar, hydroelectric and biomass sources leverage different mechanisms to generate electricity. If any source becomes temporarily offline, either renewable or traditional energy, another will pick up where the others left off. If we invest in energy storage, we are further protected from blackouts.
Clean energy relies on resources with an infinite supply, so if we invest in renewable energy now and maintain its infrastructure, Missouri can independently create energy for future generations.
The Missouri workforce will generate renewable energy in-state, protecting us from an often-volatile international fuel market. Further, clean energy, emission reduction and advanced transportation efforts provide nearly 40,000 people in Missouri with good-paying jobs, including the 4,400 people working directly with renewable installations, and indirectly creating many more.
Further, renewable energy is sought by corporate interests who make decisions on locating facilities based on accessibility to clean energy. As an example, Facebook required its $800 million data center in Kansas City to be fully-powered by renewable energy before an announcement was made about the company’s investment in Missouri. That facility will create jobs and spur indirect economic development throughout the northwest part of the state.
There are many lawmakers who believe there must be a choice between Missouri’s traditional economy and an economy that embraces energy independence and lower utility costs. But solar, wind and other forms of clean energy can co-exist, as well as strengthen existing industries such as agriculture and manufacturing. Farming operations can benefit from clean energy, and it’s an additional opportunity to make money from your land. It’s a real cash crop.
Pursuing clean energy leadership is a winning tactic for Missouri, and with the new funding available through the Inflation Reduction Act, renewable installations have more opportunities than ever before in our state. I encourage Gov. Mike Parson to pursue legislation and executive actions that support renewable projects, creating economic growth, energy independence and jobs that will benefit our communities for generations to come.
James Owen is the executive director of Renew Missouri, which works to make Missouri a leader in clean energy through policy advocacy.
