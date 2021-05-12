Recent headlines have shown an increase in Republican efforts to suppress voting rights under the guise of protecting the United States from the supposedly increasingly dangerous threat of voter fraud. This is a very obvious reaction to the 2020 election, in which multiple Republican strongholds either turned Democrat or came very close.
Republicans worked incredibly hard to try to get votes thrown out in the 2020 election, and now they are trying to prevent others from voting in the next one. Missouri has recently approved legislation that would make it much harder for many Missourians to vote. Photo IDs will now be required for voters, a rule that has been argued to disproportionately affect the ability of lower-income and minority voters to participate in our elections, among several other groups. A recent survey has shown strong support from Republican voters for candidates who support these suppressing laws, a shift away from what is considered to be the democratic norm for our country’s values.
The reason panicked Republicans are turning to the dramatic choice of suppressing voters is because of the idea that increased voter turnout leads to a higher likelihood of a Democratic candidate winning that election. Not only is this an unneeded knee-jerk response, it is also one based off an idea that is not even entirely proven.
Overall there is a great deal of controversy over whether higher turnout correlates to Democrats winning. In more recent years, it seems that there is less correlation between these two variables than politicians would have one would think. Republicans use this as an excuse when they lose, and Democrats like this falsehood because they can use it as a rallying cry when they need votes.
Duke University’s professor Mac McCorkle explains in an article on CBS17 that high voter turnout does not lead to more Democrats winning, citing Senate races that show Democrats in North Carolina tended to win more when there was less voter turnout.
So, Republicans are overall wrong about voter turnout and need to reconsider this strategy. What is the next move?
If Republicans want to increase the number of votes they are receiving, they should look to Democratic strategies and learn from them. In recent years, Democrats have had an increasingly diverse and energized group of candidates who are willing to work relentlessly to bring about change. Republicans need to focus on recruitment and energizing their base.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a key example of how Democrats are utilizing new candidates to bring about excitement. She is the new face of the Democratic Party, focusing on people rather than their votes. Ocasio-Cortez is very much a person focused on progress, and that is why Democrats are so taken with her. As opposed to most politicians, she cares more about her impact for her voters rather than the party. Republicans can learn much from her.
None of the Republicans that come to mind when I think of Congress are as personable as Ocasio-Cortez. They would do well to recruit new members into their collection of elected politicians rather than keeping the same people that have been in office for decades.
When it comes to energizing their base, Republicans did quite well in the 2016 election. Unfortunately, I do not foresee another candidate like Donald Trump coming around to motivate their base in the 2024 election. Republicans should instead focus on expanding their base and making themselves a party that new voters would be proud to join.
There is no need to have a voter ID law that would reduce voter participation if Republicans would actively work toward getting those voters to come to their side.
I think it is obvious that Republicans could and should do better. Voter suppression is not the answer. While today’s politics are rather cutthroat and vicious, keeping the electorate participating in our democratic processes is necessary to maintaining the integrity of our democracy. Republicans are working to revert our democracy to one that is exclusive and difficult to participate in, trying to take the lazy way out — specifically, a way out that might not actually work — rather than putting in a little extra effort to earn more votes.
Taylor Grimsley is studying political science at Westminster College in Fulton.