Sometimes, it’s less painful to just rip off the bandage quickly.
The idea behind the metaphor is that performing a painful or unpleasant task quickly can minimize the pain or fear associated with the necessary action.
Lincoln University faces that sort of a decision as it weighs the best approach for renovating one of its residence halls.
The decision hinges on whether the Board of Curators should gingerly coordinate the renovations of its largest residence hall so that some students can live in some parts of the building during the work or if the university should just shut the residence hall down so contractors have unobstructed access to all of the structure.
Dawson Hall, which is Lincoln’s largest residence hall with about 325 beds spread across nine floors, is scheduled for a massive $17 million overhaul.
The renovations, which probably wouldn’t be completed until December 2024, will include installing new floors and windows in each room, all new mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, more dining options on the main floor and, potentially, a new elevator that will comply with ADA requirements. The communal-style restrooms on each floor will be reconfigured to provide more privacy and accessibility, while odd-numbered floors will get new study spaces. Smaller study rooms located throughout the building will be eliminated.
As part of its due diligence, the Board of Curators asked the architects and project manager to look at doing the work in two phases to minimize the loss of all of the dormitory rooms or to close the entire hall down and do the renovation in one phase.
For the two-phase approach, the preliminary project costs total $21.6 million. The project manager estimates construction alone will total $17.2 million, plus fees and expenses for the construction manager, design documents and owner expenses. On top of that, there was approximately $1.6 million in previously unidentified costs, such as removing asbestos and escalating material costs.
Those estimates could dip if the curators approve the faster timeline, the project manager told the curators.
Given that Lincoln’s budget for the project is $16.6 million, the potential of being $5 million over budget suggests the quicker timeline seems to be the logical path. But there are considerations to be made.
With Dawson closed, Board President Victor Pasley suggested the university would likely need to identify student housing off campus. That in itself will be a challenge in the Jefferson City housing market.
Moseley said keeping the hall open for what’s projected to be fewer than 50 students wouldn’t be worth the roughly $2.1 million in additional costs the university would incur for pursuing a phased renovation.
“We’ve already said rooms are available until they’re full,” he said. “We just haven’t internally determined what full is. Is it half of Dawson or none of Dawson?”
Closing Dawson for the renovations is the best option the curators will face when they will make the decision next week.
Just rip off the bandage, curators. And let the healing begin.
This was first published by the Jefferson City News Tribune and is reprinted with permission.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.