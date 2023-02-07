If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Science, economics, aesthetics, hygiene and social justice all argue against a solid waste disposal system involving waste containers on wheels, commonly called roll carts. In March 2016, Columbia residents voted by a 54% majority to ban roll carts. A determined group of Columbians and some city officials are now engaged in an effort to impose roll carts on the city.
Roll carts indisputably make neighborhoods look trashy. They are the opposite of ornamental. They are eyesores. Most of the trash carts are left outside all day every day because most people do not have three-car garages in which to store them. Your neighbor’s carts will not enhance your curb appeal or property values. In the summertime, the carts will stink and attract insects and vermin.
A roll cart system will produce a form of systemic racism that we can avoid before it is too late. The neighborhoods with the greatest number of working poor and minorities will be the neighborhoods where the many thousands of roll carts will be most concentrated and thus most noticeable. If the roll cart system is imposed, the less well-to-do neighborhoods will suffer and the efforts of those residents to maintain their homes and yards will be obstructed.
Roll carts will not likely fit on the curb in many older neighborhoods because the grass between the curb and the sidewalk is not flat. The carts will fall over. Placing the roll carts on the sidewalk will block people using wheelchairs. Placing the roll carts on the street will block bike lanes.
With the present system, most people have a trash container near their kitchen or laundry area. On trash day, they simply gather the wastebaskets and put it all in the bag and take it to the curb and drop it the last few inches to the ground. The trash is picked up by our sanitation workers, sometimes within the hour. This is a fairly easy process for most people. Plus, the trucks and the workers are fast. The mainly male, mainly minority workers hustle and jog down the street.
Injuries to workers do occur, as they do for many jobs. Those injuries have been shown to be able to be drastically reduced with training and safety awareness programs in the department. When injured, a worker is eligible to have medical bills and time off work covered by workers’ compensation insurance. Residents injured because of the roll carts will not receive such compensation and a resident’s injuries will not even rate being a statistic. We should be mindful that injured residents may have no safety net.
Wrestling a top-heavy roll cart up or down an icy driveway will cause injuries to residents slipping on the ice while trying to control the cart. Science explains why toting a trash bag to the curb is safe: the low center of gravity. If a resident starts to slip, the bag is simply dropped the few inches to the ground. Much safer than ice skating with a top-heavy cart on wheels.
I am skeptical of “official” projections regarding the cost of changing the system. One thing is clear, new trucks will be expensive and made in Detroit or some such city by union labor. Columbia workers will lose jobs. Detroit workers gain jobs. Columbians lose.
Sanitation workers are essential workers and the pandemic showed us that they are among the top half-dozen essential workers, along with police, fire, medical and grocery store workers. Perhaps the fact that sanitation workers collect trash and do not need a college education causes some people to begrudge paying them what it takes to attract and keep such workers. We should appreciate their worth after what we went through with the pandemic.
Is it systemically racist to deny trash collectors the pay and benefits they deserve? Clearly, it is better to have employment opportunities for those Columbians without a college degree who are willing to work hard than to ship those jobs and opportunities to truck factories in Detroit. The economical advantages of having such well-paying jobs available for our less-educated residents are not resources to be ignored.
Our sanitation workers deserve more respect and higher salaries. Our current system works remarkably well and claims some 50,000 customers. At two roll carts per customer for solid waste and recyclables, planting 100,000 wheeled garbage containers in front of most homes throughout Columbia would create a trashy-looking city. And that idea stinks.
Mitchell Moore has been a Columbia resident since 1965.
