If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Science, economics, aesthetics, hygiene and social justice all argue against a solid waste disposal system involving waste containers on wheels, commonly called roll carts. In March 2016, Columbia residents voted by a 54% majority to ban roll carts. A determined group of Columbians and some city officials are now engaged in an effort to impose roll carts on the city.

Roll carts indisputably make neighborhoods look trashy. They are the opposite of ornamental. They are eyesores. Most of the trash carts are left outside all day every day because most people do not have three-car garages in which to store them. Your neighbor’s carts will not enhance your curb appeal or property values. In the summertime, the carts will stink and attract insects and vermin.

