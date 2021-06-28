On June 23, the Missourian published a story titled “MU to cut 20 School of Medicine tenured faculty salaries by 10%-25%.” In this article, these faculty were described as “unproductive” and not “meeting the School of Medicine’s standards.”
I was among those 20 faculty members. I received a black folder sharing this news just two weeks after my annual performance review rated me as meeting or exceeding expectations in research, teaching and service.
I am a Curators’ Distinguished Professor and director of anatomical sciences in the Department of Pathology and Anatomical Sciences in the MU School of Medicine. I have served as a dedicated professor at MU for 30 years, passing up other job opportunities along the way.
I am a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, a Fellow of the American Association for Anatomy, a William T. Kemper Fellow for Teaching Excellence and an MU Corps of Discovery Lecturer. In 2019 I was the only School of Medicine faculty member ever to be awarded the UM System’s highest faculty honor, the Thomas Jefferson Award. I have appeared on TV documentaries by NOVA, BBC, ARTE Germany (as recently as 2019) and National Geographic, and on numerous radio broadcasts. My work has been featured in The New York Times, NPR, Columbia Missourian and many more media outlets. You see me at numerous science engagement events in the community every year.
I currently am principal investigator on three active grants from the National Science Foundation — one awarded in 2020 — and co-investigator on four other grants. In 2020, I published seven peer-reviewed journal articles, two edited volumes and made four presentations at professional meetings. I engaged in numerous service activities on campus and helped organize a large public outreach event at the School of Medicine last spring before the COVID-19 crisis unfolded. I coordinated all anatomical education for the School of Medicine, taught medical students, supervised four graduate students, taught in four graduate classes and mentored other graduate and undergraduate students in research.
However, despite the official statements offered by MU, almost none of these activities were considered in the recent School of Medicine salary calculations. Only three criteria were used to determine whether faculty in my college were “productive:” (1) whether salary was brought in as part of research grants — many granting agencies do not offer salary — or clinical work, (2) a subset of teaching activities and (3) administrative responsibilities. I ended up being spared from cuts this time around only by recognition of the administrative work I do, not for most of my other activities and accomplishments. Many other professors without clinical or administrative appointments were not so fortunate, and, if this system continues, I may not be so lucky next year. Salary cuts will not only lower peoples’ incomes, but also the pensions that MU promised as a means of attracting and retaining faculty, and that many of us count on to sustain us in retirement.
Importantly, we faculty members did not know in advance what the criteria for salary considerations would be, nor how they would be applied, which would have allowed us to adjust our activities to respond to this new directive. This new compensation model has been developed and applied retroactively without any real consultation with faculty or input from stakeholders, which would have been in line with the principles of shared governance that shape the UM System’s Collected Rules and Regulations.
I am a strong proponent of faculty accountability and fiscal responsibility. However, the current formula used to determine which School of Medicine faculty will be subjected to salary cuts disregards most of the activities that non-clinical MU professors undertake daily that lead to discovery and innovation, provide our students with training and opportunities, engage the public and enhance the reputation of our university. The use of salary cuts to compel changes in the choices and priorities of individual teachers and investigators threatens the very essence of our land-grant institution, whose proud mission is to serve the people of Missouri. Similar salary determinations will soon be applied to faculty across all colleges and departments on campus. I can only hope that the administration reconsiders its values for the sake of all we call Mizzou.
Carol Ward is a Curator’s Distinguished Professor and director of anatomical sciences in the Department of Pathology and Anatomical Sciences at the MU School of Medicine.