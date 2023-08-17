My whole family gets excited when the calendar reaches mid-August. Like many kids who are involved in agriculture, the Missouri State Fair brings both a healthy spirit of competition and pride when their work culminates and they present their 4-H and FFA projects. As a parent, there’s also a little spark of relief knowing that school is just around the corner and will once again bring a normal routine to our house. I know I’m not alone.
With the return of school comes big yellow school buses on our roads. It is time to be alert — and patient — behind the steering wheel. Coming soon, you can also expect to see a plethora of other large and slow-moving farm vehicles and equipment gearing up for harvest.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian's Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri.
