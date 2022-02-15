“Not in the educational interest of your child.” These are the words that thousands of parents across Missouri received last year when their school district denied their request to enroll their child(ren) in an alternative academic setting.
As the principal of Missouri Connections Academy, a statewide public online school, and as a parent, I believe in the fundamental notion that every student learns differently, and they deserve the opportunity to find the environment that best meets their needs.
The realization that a traditional classroom setting doesn’t work for your child is a difficult one to make. For many of us, this is the only learning environment we’ve ever known. Then to enroll your child in a different school setting is a giant leap of faith. I know this firsthand.
Throughout my career in education, I’ve worked with many students who chose to attend a full-time online school, which is where I learned the various reasons why children need a different school setting.
Online schedules work for students in athletics, music and the arts at a very high level and their training requires the flexibility that full-time online schools offer. Other students want a more rigorous curriculum or are looking to study at their individual pace.
However, many children choose full-time online school because they were unable to thrive in the traditional environment. Many of these students come credit deficient and require help to get back on track. Others need to be removed from a situation where they are bullied or feel unsafe, while some need an environment with less distractions than a traditional classroom. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many have chosen to learn from home to avoid exposure.
Although the reasons for enrolling in a full-time online school vary, we know all families are searching for a solution to a situation that was preventing their child or children from succeeding in the classroom.
Educators, parents and stakeholders across the country recently celebrated National School Choice Week, which recognizes the importance for parents to have the ability to find the learning environment that works best for their child.
That week, I had the honor to testify before the Missouri General Assembly on behalf of legislation (Senate Bill 648) that would make the process easier for parents to enroll their children in a full-time online school by eliminating the requirement that the local district must approve the switch.
I reported to the committee that this fall more than 6,000 students sought approval from their home school district to enroll in Missouri Connections Academy and a little over 600 of those students were given permission. This means a majority of those 6,000 students were unable to learn in an environment that best fit their individual learning style or needs. Clearly, the district administrators did not understand the specific needs of those students seeking a different learning environment.
I then was able to speak before school choice advocates during a rally at the statehouse and encouraged everyone who assembled to never forget that regardless of what challenges students may face, they deserve to have options available to help them. Nothing should prevent them from finding the school setting that enables them to learn and grow — and that is in their best educational interest.
Lynsie Hunt is the school leader at Missouri Connections Academy, a public online school that serves K-12 students throughout the state.