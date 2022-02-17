The U.S. takes pride in our democratic values and a government led by “we the people,” indicating that its power comes from all U.S. citizens. We’re proud of our representative democracy, which allows for citizens to elect officials whom they believe will best represent their needs and interests through creating policies, laws and other matters of government.
However, racially based injustice within our schools and our criminal justice system team up to isolate a certain group of citizens from the precious voting rights granted to each citizen in the Constitution.
The “school-to-prison pipeline” is a corrupted system that targets under-resourced schools, students and neighborhoods. Everett Singleton argues that this school-to-prison pipeline has the most impact on Black, Hispanic and Indigenous students.
According to the American Bar Association, the expansion of police officers and law enforcement in public schools has worsened the results of the “school-to-prison pipeline.” Moreover, the system does not affect all students equally. “Historically, Black youth are three to five times more likely to be suspended or arrested than are white youth in school.”
The idea of incorporating law enforcement in public schools is to strengthen overall safety. But, according to Katherine J. McLachlan, a faculty member in the School of Law at the University of South Australia, there is hardly evidence to support the claim that police in school programs strengthen community safety. Furthermore, the ACLU states, the “zero-tolerance” school policies that have arisen, along with the presence of law enforcement, have caused more students to suffer criminalization for incidents that could be handled by the school alone.
“The increased presence of police in schools paralleled the increased surveillance of youth of color in segregated America,” according to the American Bar Association. Rather than promoting trust and confidence among students, the presence of police has been another way for students of color to be targeted and oppressed, compared to white classmates.
Moreover, as students of color are more likely to be criminalized for school incidents and receive harsher punishment, these students are most likely to drop out of school completely and to come in contact with law enforcement. Once these students are funneled into the criminal justice system, they are more likely to meet law enforcement again in the future.
The school-to-prison pipeline is a direct link to felony disenfranchisement. Both are racially biased and bring oppression to people of color. Felony disenfranchisement prevents people with felony convictions from exercising their right to vote. According to The Marshall Project, “Black Americans constitute 2.2 million of the disenfranchised, banned from voting at four times the rate of all other racial groups combined.” Similarly, Hispanics are also much more likely to face voter disenfranchisement. While the data regarding Latinx disenfranchisement is less exhaustive, a study from the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund revealed that out of the 10 states studied, nine disenfranchise Hispanics at higher rates than the general population.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 21 U.S. states prohibit felons from voting while incarcerated. Their right is restored automatically following release. Sixteen states deny felons the right to vote while incarcerated and while on probation or parole. After this period, their voting rights are restored, but all fees and fines regarding their conviction may have to be paid. In 11 states, for some crimes, felons lose the right to vote permanently or require the pardon of a governor.
Together, these create a self-sustaining system of oppression. The “school-to-prison pipeline” makes students of color more likely to face criminalization while in school, to be convicted of a felony in the future, and convicted felons face racist voter disenfranchisement.
Our democratic right and norm of voting is essentially snatched away from convicted felons long before they reach the age to vote. With that, since we vote intending to adjust and introduce policy according to the needs of the people, the convicted felons that lose the right to vote also lose the opportunity to break this system of oppression; thus, the vicious circle of felony disenfranchisement.
We are proud of our democracy and the powers it vests into the people to influence the structure of government and society. But not everyone has an equal ability to influence the political system.
Under-resourced students of color have no control over the racial bias within the school-to-prison system. Moreover, once students have dropped out of school, they are more likely to face law enforcement at an older age as well. So long as the “school-to-prison pipeline” exists, these affected students of color will always be more likely to be funneled into the criminal justice system, preventing them from voting and making a change for future generations.
LéBria Cook graduated from Hickman High School in Columbia and is currently a student at Westminster College in Fulton, where she is studying political science and global and transnational studies.