Remember back in the day when you were dating someone and loved everything about them? Eventually, you get to the point that everything they do gets on your last nerve. That is basically where I am with Columbia Public Schools.
It was: “Stay home and slow the curve, and the kids can go back to school.” Then, “wear masks and social distance, and the kids can go back to school.” Then, “we need to spend millions on air ionization units, and then the kids can go back to school.”
Now, “teachers who want the vaccine need to receive it, and then the kids can go to school.” In between, we’ve had our superintendent go on a radio show praising online school while our children are suffering from anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts from the isolation.
Also, they are falling further and further behind their peers who are in person. Then, our school board president called children offensive who said they wanted to go back to school.
Another school board member said it’s our fault that our kids aren’t in school because we don’t wear masks or social distance — we’ve had a mask mandate since July 10.
Our leadership has failed our kids, denied they’ve failed our kids and are acting like nothing is wrong and things are great.
I never thought my child would be part of a school system that puts the children last. Our children have been thrown out like trash this year and I’m pissed. I want to break up with CPS, but some of us can’t. I can’t just pick up and move. I can’t afford private school. I’m stuck with a system that does not value my child. I’m stuck with a system that puts the children last. I’m stuck with a system that puts politics above children. I’m stuck with a system that I want to break up with.
My middle schooler is stuck with CPS: a school that has thrown her under the bus and put her needs last. She’s stuck in an education system that is not allowing her to flourish. She is stuck in an education system that has put her needs last. She is stuck.
Marisa Hagler, the mother of a sixth grader in Columbia Public Schools, is concerned about the educational and emotional toll online school has had on our children.