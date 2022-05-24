Alarming events are occurring in Missouri schools. This is evident by the termination of a teacher in Greenfield, Missouri accused of teaching Critical Race Theory using Dear Martin (a district-approved book that describes the racism experienced by Black youth in a fictional Atlanta community) and a worksheet to promote student understanding of race and privilege.
Anonymous school district parents complained about the use of the worksheet with no opportunity for the teacher to explain her instructional decisions.
The Missouri 9-12 Social Studies Learning Standards state that students should, “analyze the causes and consequences of a specific problem in United States history as well as the challenges and opportunities faced by those trying to address the problem.”
We must not deny our history of racial/ethnic discrimination (e.g., James T. Scott lynching, Columbia school segregation, Black business demolishing in the Sharp End), or we end up contradicting this standard by denying students the opportunity to engage in honest conversations about these events and instead teach students it is better to silence discussions that don’t align with particular personal values, or to not address them at all.
In addition, students should understand the current impact of past events because without such understanding, it is impossible to grasp how discrimination reverberates into the United States, today.
Furthermore, we must remember that teachers are expected to be innovators, creators, advocates, and scientists, among other things, for their students. As such, we must respect educational professionals by giving them the autonomy to do what they were trained to do.
It is the school board’s responsibility to ensure that the content taught in schools is of good quality and to provide a supportive environment for professional school staff (administrators, teachers, and paraprofessionals), NOT to censor certain ideas and perspectives that are designed to meet the Missouri Learning Standards.
Instead, we should elevate voices which have been traditionally silenced, helping young learners understand the historical and present events from those whose perspectives are often marginalized. In doing so, we support the democratic values in the pluralistic society in which we live.
In our schools we want to achieve three things: (1) create an educational environment that is safe for teachers and students and challenges students’ perspectives, (2) support education professionals to uplift and connect individuals in our communities; and (3) confront the systemic injustices that continue in our educational system and other systems.
This is serious and critical teacher work that must be supported by the school district and the community. Such retaliatory actions by a school board without due process damage student learning and the teaching profession.