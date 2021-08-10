Editor's note: This was sent to the Missourian in response to Sen. Josh Hawley's guest commentary, published Aug. 3 online and in print Aug. 4.
I continue to be disturbed by the recent legislation that Josh Hawley has put forth concerning what our children should be taught in schools in America. I am equally disturbed by his accusations that “liberals” and those on the “far left” are telling lies to our children, all in the name of creating division, anger and hatred. This rhetoric is not helpful.
The bill that Senator Hawley has introduced (S. 2470) actually proposes that Congress use punitive tactics by “preventing Federal funding for schools who do not read the Foundational texts of the United States and are not able to recite those texts or that teach that those texts are products of white supremacy or racism.”
Sen. Hawley claims that we are a nation of liberators, founded on the worth and dignity of every individual. His rationale: We freed the slaves — yes, eventually we did and eventually we treated them like a whole person and eventually we even let them vote — and we have brought more good to the planet than any other people in history. Define “good.” Does this include poverty, health and economic disparities and social injustice to name just a few of the consequences of our actions over time?
I do not argue with the suggestion to bring back civics into the educational curriculum for our nation’s children. I believe that our children need more civics education. But, if Sen. Hawley hopes to teach our children to “love America,” it is not through reading and memorizing text. True learning takes place when we teach children about what the founding fathers intended, in addition to having honest discussions with them about how those intentions have played out over time.
As children make their way through to high school, we should increasingly engage them in discussions about the challenges we face as a nation, and then invite them to problem solve and come up with creative solutions to such things as poverty, disparities, injustices, etc.
And, until we can reconcile ourselves to all that is not just, or fair, or equal, or provides dignity, we cannot move forward toward a better future.
As a parent, I support an educational system that is based on “the whole truth,” not a truth that is based on good intentions. Our educational system should provide our children with a framework for successfully living in the world — a world with lots of challenges, one that is not perfect.
I think it is a disservice to hand children rose-colored glasses, only to have them discover the truth, becoming cynical and/or disillusioned when they experience life as it really is. We owe it to them to provide the tools to determine what to love about America and what still needs to be done in order to achieve a “more perfect union.”
Linda Smith is a Columbia resident.