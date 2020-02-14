Call it legal money laundering. Wealthy St. Louis megadonor Rex Sinquefield appears to have devised a scheme to funnel enormous sums to his favored candidates and causes through an elaborate network of political action committees and benign-seeming nonprofit groups. With the funding source disguised, Sinquefield is able to exercise his outsized influence on state and local politics without leaving his fingerprints behind.
This financing shell game came recently into public view only because of federal disclosures during the prosecution of former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger and a subsequent state disclosure by a political action committee, Great St. Louis Inc., run by a top Sinquefield associate, the Post-Dispatch’s Jacob Barker reported.
The public might not have known where the money came from, but the recipient, Stenger, certainly got the message. “They’ve given me a lot of money. They’re almost up to like 700 grand,” Stenger told his executive staff in a late-2018 recorded private conversation that federal prosecutors cited in court.
Sinquefield played no known role in Stenger’s illegal operations, for which Stenger is now serving a 27-month prison sentence. But the flood of money Sinquefield operatives pumped into Stenger’s campaign clearly played psychologically in inflating the county executive’s visions of grandeur and invulnerability. Sinquefield’s largesse anointed Stenger to head up a unified city-county metropolitan government as envisioned under the Sinquefield-financed Better Together plan.
The crafty way this well-laundered money made it into Stenger’s campaign coffers made it nearly impossible to trace back to Sinquefield. We now have clues.
Great St. Louis is a nonprofit run by Travis Brown, a top Sinquefield lieutenant. Brown figured prominently in last year’s abortive effort to privatize St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Brown headed the Sinquefield-backed political action committee behind that effort. Brown also spearheaded a Sinquefield-funded initiative to legalize medical marijuana in 2018. Sinquefield’s nearly $1 million in donations to that failed initiative would have remained secret if not for a Missouri Ethics Commission ruling last month forcing donor disclosure.
As Stenger desperately fended off a 2018 Democratic primary challenge, his campaign started seeing major support from obscure groups. The nonprofit Missouri Association of Career Fire Protection Districts helped with a $250,000 donation from Great St. Louis. It funneled another $200,000 through that association’s political action committee. Yet another $150,000 came from Great St. Louis via the St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council union political action committee. And so on.
Complicated? You bet. Deliberately opaque and circuitous? Without a doubt. This is exactly how elections are purchased across America in the post-Citizen’s United era.
It’s the law of the land, and we can’t change it. Which means the onus is on voters, now more than ever, to educate themselves about campaign funding sources. And follow what we’ll call the Stenger-Sinquefield Rule: If it looks rotten and smells rotten, you can bet $700,000 it is.
