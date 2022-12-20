When Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed veteran prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee two criminal investigations into former President Donald Trump , Garland’s goal was to shield the probes from the appearance of partisanship.

But in immediate and repeated attacks, Trump, and some of his allies, alleged political bias anyway. For instance, in one highly charged social media post, the former president argued that he won’t “get a fair shake from” Smith.

