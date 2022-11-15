On Sept. 9, Dr. Cory Hirschi, the superintendent of the Reeds Spring School District, sent an alert to school district staff warning them of an “attack” on the state’s teacher pension fund (PSRS). With inflammatory language — the email subject line was “PSRS Attack” — the superintendent warned teachers to “AVOID THE BOGUS SURVEY ON PSRS FROM SHOW-ME INSTITUTE” [emphasis his].
The language wasn’t his own. It was pulled directly from a viral Facebook post that had been shared by hundreds of other teachers and school leaders. There was just one problem —the survey in question was from five years ago.
In 2017, Michael McShane, who was then the director of education policy at the Show-Me Institute, and I wanted to conduct a survey of Missouri’s teachers regarding the pension system. We wanted to know, as the email from Dr. Hirschi states, “how much teachers know about their current retirement plans” and “how teachers would feel about other arrangements for retirement compensation.”
We wondered things such as: Do they know how much they contribute (14.5%), or their district contributes (also 14.5%) to the pension system? And, we wanted to know whether teachers wanted flexibility in choosing their retirement plan.
We wondered these things, but we never really found out. At that time, the Missouri National Education Association sent out an action alert telling teachers not to take our survey. As a result, we received just 53 responses. For transparency’s sake, we went ahead and published our results, with the entire list of survey questions.
We did this five years ago. You can find the results online.
The fear generated by our survey, however, simply would not die. Since 2017, the MNEA action alert has periodically gained traction on social media. It happened again in September. I was first alerted to the viral sharing a day before the Reeds Spring email by a friend who came across a post from Terry Mayfield, superintendent of the Drexel R-IV School District. I immediately commented on Terry Mayfield’s post, explaining that the survey had been sent out five years ago. As of the writing of this piece, his Facebook post has 176 shares and countless others copied it and pasted it to their pages. Mayfield’s post is still up and, to my knowledge, Dr. Hirschi has never sent out a retraction to his teachers.
This whole situation would be funny if it weren’t so alarming. Keep in mind, the people who shared this five-year-old action alert were not your everyday, run-of-the-mill Facebook users. These were educators, many with doctoral degrees. Yet, they could not discern that they were reposting what many today call “fake news.”
They apparently couldn’t distinguish this for two reasons. First, the information came from a “trusted” source — the MNEA or a colleague. Second, the alert played on their emotions. It told them that they were under attack ... from a survey.
We hear a lot these days about the need to teach students to be wise consumers of media. If this instance demonstrates anything it is that the problem runs deeper than we think, so we might need to ask ourselves, “But who will teach the teachers?”
James V. Shuls, Ph.D., is an associate professor of educational leadership and policy studies at the University of Missouri-St. Louis and a senior fellow at the Show-Me Institute.
