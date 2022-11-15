On Sept. 9, Dr. Cory Hirschi, the superintendent of the Reeds Spring School District, sent an alert to school district staff warning them of an “attack” on the state’s teacher pension fund (PSRS). With inflammatory language — the email subject line was “PSRS Attack” — the superintendent warned teachers to “AVOID THE BOGUS SURVEY ON PSRS FROM SHOW-ME INSTITUTE” [emphasis his].

The language wasn’t his own. It was pulled directly from a viral Facebook post that had been shared by hundreds of other teachers and school leaders. There was just one problem —the survey in question was from five years ago.

