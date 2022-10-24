Election 2022 Missouri Senate

When I look back on my life, I can honestly say I never thought about running for the U.S. Senate. But there are many reasons why I felt compelled to get off the sidelines and why I am proud to be in this race, including defending our democracy, giving people the freedom to make their own health care decisions, getting corporate money out of politics and protecting our farmlands from foreign ownership.

As I travel across Missouri meeting with voters, one of my favorite things to do is visit local farms. Having owned a Missouri farm for more than 30 years, farms are where I feel most at peace. I love talking with Missouri farmers, touring their land, and learning about their way of life. Every farmer I have met is a proud one, rooted in strong values and a commitment to hard work.

