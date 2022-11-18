Because our brain is still developing well into our 20s, none of us want to nor should be judged based solely on a terrible, impulsive choice made as a teenager, yet that is exactly the case with Kevin “KJ” Johnson. On Nov. 29, Missouri officials plan to execute him, even as his age, his human right to life and other issues merit mercy.

On July 5, 2005, KJ, a black youth, then 19, shot and killed Sgt. William McEntee, a white police officer, 43, a husband and father of three. I grieve the senseless death of Sgt. McEntee, and have some sense of the unbearable anguish his family has experienced. My brother Gary Wern was murdered Sep. 18, 2009. He was a blameless 47 year-old victim of gun violence.

