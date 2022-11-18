Because our brain is still developing well into our 20s, none of us want to nor should be judged based solely on a terrible, impulsive choice made as a teenager, yet that is exactly the case with Kevin “KJ” Johnson. On Nov. 29, Missouri officials plan to execute him, even as his age, his human right to life and other issues merit mercy.
On July 5, 2005, KJ, a black youth, then 19, shot and killed Sgt. William McEntee, a white police officer, 43, a husband and father of three. I grieve the senseless death of Sgt. McEntee, and have some sense of the unbearable anguish his family has experienced. My brother Gary Wern was murdered Sep. 18, 2009. He was a blameless 47 year-old victim of gun violence.
The McEntee family is entitled to feel what they do; I hold no judgment against them. Our family's tragedy, at least, only felt compounded when James Becker, who murdered my brother, killed himself. No one in my family, including me, felt that justice would have been served had he lived and then ultimately been executed. Another death, performed with judicial deliberation, would do nothing to bring back our loved one.
Beyond that cold reality, I urge readers to familiarize yourself with the circumstances of KJ’s case. Watch his clemency video. While there's no justification, we learn what conditions conspired to lead to him committing the crime. KJ’s childhood was characterized by extreme poverty, neglect, physical and sexual assault. He was raised by a single mother with a severe drug addiction, while his father was incarcerated with an only slightly older brother looking after him. I have since also learned he was shuttled in and out of a couple dozen foster care placements.
In the video, we meet many advocates, including one of KJ’s teachers, his football coach, and principal, each of whom vividly recall him as a remarkable youth, resilient with great potential despite horrendous abuse, including repeated head injuries. Each describes their overwhelming disbelief that he could have committed such a crime.
Earlier on the day of McEntee's death, KJ's younger brother BamBam suffered a health crisis. KJ witnessed police, including Sgt. McEntee, blocking access by his mother to BamBam before an ambulance arrived and transported him to the hospital, where he died. Many people, including KJ, blamed police officers for delaying potentially life-saving treatment for his brother. Later in the evening, the officer returned to the neighborhood, responding to a call complaining of fireworks. KJ, in a fit of grief-driven rage, impulsively shot Sgt. McEntee.
In the clemency video, we also meet potential future victims, people who committed no crime against the McEntee family, but who among many, would be traumatized by KJ's execution. We encounter Khorry, his daughter, who just had a baby in September. Her interview snippets are especially poignant, as she describes KJ’s parental loving concern even through incarceration. Already, she has suffered the loss of one parent, her mother by murder years ago. His mother, father and brother, additionally, provide testimonials about KJ, along with acknowledgements of their own struggles. Collectively, they provide proof that love can abide even in the face of want and adversity.
Being a Court-Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for an abused child, I am sadly familiar with the breakdown of systems and circumstances evident in this case. Again, while there are no excuses, KJ’s impoverished upbringing, repeated head traumas and youthful impetuosity should not be ignored as mitigating factors in his crime. I worry for my CASA child or any abused child in a system or state that would not take such factors into account in the service of justice.
Mental health issues or breaks from reality are, as in this case, brought on by circumstances and systems beyond the control of the perpetrator. As in my brother’s murder, KJ’s crime was not cruelly premeditated. That blatantly is not the case with his state-planned murder.
In KJ's first trial, the racially-balanced jury could not agree on imposing death and deadlocked 10-2 in favor of convicting him of second-degree murder. McCulloch pressed for a new trial, succeeded in striking all but three Black jurors and convinced them to ultimately recommend death.
I oppose the death penalty universally on moral grounds. But those who support the practice in principle — like the retired juvenile officer featured in the clemency video — should, I'd contend, find KJ does not deserve the death penalty. Please contact Gov. Mike Parson at 573-751-3222 or via his website. Urge him to mercifully exercise clemency and halt Kevin “KJ” Johnson’s execution and re-sentence him to life in prison.
Laurie Wren is a retired mathematics instructor and human rights advocate.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.