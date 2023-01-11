After a thorough investigation, University of Missouri officials determined they had no legal authority to discipline a student — a now ex-leader of a prominent political club — who wished death on Black people, while using a foul racial slur to boot.

The administration’s outrageous inaction lets down its entire student body, and that’s unacceptable. How does this incident not rise to the level of at least some form of discipline?

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

