If you haven’t heard of the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority, you probably will in the coming weeks.
Known as MOHELA, this state-affiliated servicer of federal student loans finds itself at the center of a legal battle that could go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. That’s because the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals agreed that President Biden’s $400 billion student debt write-off could cause irreparable harm to MOHELA and the state of Missouri.
The Eighth Circuit granted an injunction to Biden’s loan forgiveness plan, noting that state law directs MOHELA to distribute $350 million into a fund for capital projects at public colleges. If there’s no student loan servicing, then MOHELA is less able to meet its obligations.
To some degree, MOHELA is a proxy in all of this. Six Republican-led states, including Missouri, are using it as the vehicle to challenge what they see as one of the most significant presidential abuses of power in decades. The Eighth Circuit didn’t rule on the advisability of student loan forgiveness but affirmed that MOHELA has standing in the case.
The court also noted that the injunction doesn’t hurt anyone at this point because no one has been forced to make a payment for months. Therefore, Biden made this latest legal obstacle more likely because he can’t stop himself from granting repayment extensions.
The bigger issue, the one that’s overlooked in the legal and political back-and-forth, is that there are winners and losers in student debt forgiveness. Graduates and current college students come off as incredulous and somewhat sulky at the thought of someone putting an obstacle between themselves and the ability to walk away from their debt.
Advocates tend to act like the debt just goes away, but it does not. That should have been covered somewhere in a 100-level course. The $400 billion gets transferred to the federal budget deficit, meaning that the cost is ultimately covered by future generations saddled with ever-growing federal debt and interest payments on it.
Current and future graduates can make a fairness argument, noting the skyrocketing cost of a college education. That is true, but it’s also true that the average graduate with a bachelor’s degree made more than $50,000 a year in 2021, compared to $18,000 in 1980.
Perhaps today’s graduates would want to get their loans forgiven in exchange for the $18,000 salary that previous generations earned with their diplomas?
That would make it seem less like an entitlement, which it is not. Loan forgiveness is simply the kind of issue that forces policymakers to consider the trade-offs and the near- and long-term consequences.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.