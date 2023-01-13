The wardrobes of Jefferson City lawmakers are in the national spotlight this week, thanks largely to former Sen. Claire McCaskill: “Missouri House of Representatives,” she tweeted Wednesday. “Adamantly opposed to any govt suggestion of wearing a mask but now busy telling elected women representatives to cover their arms.”

She was quote-tweeting state Rep. Peter Merideth, a St. Louis Democrat, who noted that the first individual Republican to propose an amendment in the state House that day was state Rep. Ann Kelley, of Lamar, who did propose codifying new rules about woman reps’ attire.

