If you’ve been following the news these past couple of months, you can’t have avoided the controversy over the terms “critical race theory” and “systemic racism.” Professor David Webber, Ken Midkiff and C.W. Dawson have explained the theory and provided examples on this page earlier this month. I’m going to try to follow their lead.
Actually, of course, the controversy is a fake, much like the one over COVID-19 vaccination, ginned up mainly by the same right-wing Republicans for the same reason — holding onto the support of Donald Trump and his disciples.
In both cases, the evidence is all on one side.
Take critical race theory. A theory, as we learned in high school, is an explanation of a set of phenomena. There’s the theory of relativity, the theory of democracy and the theory of the curveball. Critical race theory, as I understand it, posits that the racial discrimination that has disfigured our country since the beginning is somehow built into our political, economic and social systems rather than just resulting from the attitudes and actions of misguided individuals. Hence the term systemic racism. The strength of any theory depends on how well it explains the phenomena it covers. Let’s take a look at this one:
We’ll begin with the nation’s foundational documents. First, the Declaration whose birthday we celebrated on the fourth of this month.
Its most-quoted, most-venerated sentence begins “All men are created equal….” What that really meant in 1776 was “All, or nearly all, white males….” Doesn’t look quite so inspirational, does it?
Remember that the guy who wrote that sentence was, like most of his colleagues who signed onto it, a slave owner. The only ones of his slaves he freed were four of the six he sired with the slave Sally Hemings (the other two died young). They were the only slave family he freed. Not even Sally.
It may be, as some scholars have argued, that the reason the word “slavery” doesn’t appear in either the Declaration of Independence or our Constitution is that the founding fathers knew it was morally wrong and were ashamed of it.
So the Constitution the founders wrote specified for political purposes that “persons .. bound in Service” would count as just three-fifths of a free white man in the census and prohibited federal interference with the “importation” of such persons for 20 years. It also allowed, as one of the new nation’s first revenue sources, the imposition of a tax of up to $10 a head on such imports.
I don’t see how you get much more systemic or much more racist than that. Do you?
But didn’t we fight a civil war to end slavery, you say. Well, we fought it mainly to end secession, but today we celebrate June 19 as the date in 1865 that in Galveston, Texas, a Union general declared slavery finally abolished.
For close to a century after that, we had the Jim Crow era, in which the Democratic and Republican parties played systemic roles nearly opposite to those they play today. Democrats held the solid segregated South while Republicans championed civil rights.
Closer to home, there was the Missouri Compromise of 1820. That’s the one that admitted Missouri to the union as the northern-most slave state to be carved from the Louisiana Territory while admitting Maine as a free state to counter-balance us.
A year later, Columbia itself was founded by and originally named for a slave owner. I happen to know that because he was my ancestor. I can’t be as proud of him as I would like to be.
In the Twentieth Century, the university we love was twice sued successfully after refusing to admit Black graduate students. A new journalism department was created down the road at Lincoln University because our School of Journalism didn’t want Black students.
Systemic racism died hard in Columbia. When the weather cools off a bit, take a walk on the new Black Heritage Trail. It will lead you to the spot where James Scott was lynched for a rape he didn’t commit in the 1920s and through the area that was a modest but thriving Black neighborhood before the government-funded “urban renewal” of the 1960s destroyed it.
We won’t understand the community or the country in which we live unless we understand the racism that has done so much to shape them. And we won’t understand the racism unless we recognize the political, educational and economic systems racism shaped in 1776 and continues to influence today.
So the theory must be taught and the systems examined. Maybe there should be a required course for seekers of political office.