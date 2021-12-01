Why do government machinations have a similar effect on the public as tryptophan-laced turkey on Thanksgiving?
The sleep-inducing apathy occurs because, many times, people don’t see how government affects their daily lives. Well, you might want to perk up. If you’ve recently come back from a shopping trip either empty-handed or with sticker shock, you understand.
Inflation and supply-chain issues aren’t theoretical problems for academic study. They’ve quickly become real-world problems.
That’s why we’re glad to see Gov. Mike Parson taking a stab at the supply chain disruptions through a multi-level approach.
The governor signed an executive order to create a state task force to gather stakeholders and address supply chain issues. He also signed on to a coalition initiative with 14 other states to take action in addressing workforce shortages and transportation issues.
As we recently reported, the Missouri Supply Chain Task Force is charged with bringing together public and private stakeholders to identify the specific supply chain issues for Missouri businesses and residents. Then it will develop solutions and improvements to resolve those issues.
Among other things, the efforts will include a continued focus on workforce development and improving transportation infrastructure. But it will also look to identify changes in state law that could help.
It will also work with surrounding states to promote interstate coordination. Parson joined the Operation Open Roads, an initiative among 14 other Republican governors committed to making supply chains more efficient, cutting regulations and increasing market access.
There’s no one silver bullet that will solve this problem. It’s going to take varied approaches and partnerships. But we think Parson is on the right track, and we hope his efforts are able to make a difference.
This was first published by the Jefferson City News Tribune and is reprinted with permission.