Imagine it's the first day of a new job, and you are excited but nervous. It is your dream job. You were informed to show up early to fill out some paperwork before starting your day.
You show up to your boss’s office and are promptly brought in. They hand you forms for you to sign your name in print and signature. You easily write your name in print, but you never learned cursive, so you reprint your name on the signature line. Your boss just stares at you with a frown.
Your boss gives you a new form and tells you to sign your name correctly. Print will not work. You can’t. You are embarrassed and are upset that your first day is off to such a rocky start. It isn’t your fault that you were never taught cursive growing up.
Mastering handwriting skills affect academic achievements from kindergarten on. One study conducted by Cristina Semeraro on teaching cursive writing in primary school, shows that the group of children who had teaching sessions focused on cursive writing showed a more stable performance through time in a two-letter-search task.
Moreover, the same group was able to write 16 graphemes per minute, while the control group had a rate of 11 graphemes per minute. Graphemes are the letters that spell out sounds in words. The children who were taught cursive wrote faster and more controlled.
Not only is cursive good for speed of writing, but it also is shown to improve brain development in the areas of thinking, language and working memory. Cursive handwriting stimulates brain synapses and synchronicity between the left and right hemispheres, something absent from printing and typing.
The New York Times published an article in 2011 by Katie Zezema who wrote about the diminished population of people who know cursive, even enough just to write their own name. Learning cursive helps students fine tune their motor skills by learning the correct amount of pressure to put with pen and pencil on paper, as well as the fluidity and dexterity that comes with cursive writing. One pediatric coordinator for the American Occupational Therapy Association went as far to say that for some students cursive is easier to learn than printing.
Historical documents like the Constitution are written in cursive. In schools, kids are asked to read pictures of different historical documents and the children are unable to. When children are not taught to write in cursive and are not exposed to it, they can’t read it either. This is harmful to education as well as jobs dealing with historical documents and memorabilia when graduate students cannot interpret the documents.
It can be argued that print is more legible to read than cursive; however, it puts everyone at a greater risk of forgery on their documents. A graphologist in Tucson stated that even though handwriting is unique, print is not as unique as cursive. Cursive handwriting is more unique from individual to individual. Therefore, it is easier to forge others’ signatures when they don’t use cursive.
Lastly, according to Flat Land KC in an article titled The Death of Cursive by Downton, “The Common Core State Standards do not call for cursive in the classroom, they also do not prohibit it.” Since teachers are no longer required to teach cursive, even the alphabet, kids are missing out on everything mentioned above. Teachers spend every year trying to prepare the students for MAP testing, ACT and other standardized tests that check what kids have learned. Teachers don’t want to spend time working with each student one on one to make sure they learn to write correctly because that is not an aspect tested on the standardized tests. The teacher’s goals are to make themselves and the school district look good, not on teaching kids untested material.
This needs to change before cursive goes extinct in our society and there is no coming back from that.
Kaylee Harp is a student at Northwest Missouri State University and has researched the impact of cursive writing.