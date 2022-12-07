The Columbia Christmas Parade was back this year and will hopefully be around for at least the next 50 years. As director of this year’s parade, representing our local Salvation Army that hosted it, it was pretty exciting to help bring it back, and we are looking forward to doing so for many, many years to come.
Columbia has had its Christmas Parade, first started by the local Jaycees in the early 1980s, for nearly 40 years and we were dangerously close to losing it forever. The Jaycees disbanded several years ago and worked hard to find an organization to be the new host, with no takers. Then, KOPN/89.5FM community radio stepped up to do it for 2019, but then the parade was again left without someone to take charge of it.
Earlier this year, The Salvation Army volunteered to be a permanent host for Columbia’s beloved Christmas-season event. As part of the community for over 70 years, we feel like we are in a good position to make sure the event lasts for the foreseeable future.
This year, it really was a great parade, as can be seen in the pages of the Columbia Missourian, which shared some wonderful pictures of Santa, entries from every sector of the community and hundreds of people gathered to watch it all.
Favorite entries included the Mid-Missouri High Steppers (kids marching in formation with their drill and dance routines); Dr. Detail with his black Ferrari; Flow’s Pharmacy and their antique fire engine; parade grand marshals Cindy and Randy Minchew in their convertible Corvette; The District with its horse-drawn carriage and Santa; and so many others. It really was an incredible day. Miraculously, it was overcast, but the rain stayed away and families and others from all across Columbia enjoyed an incredible afternoon together.
Why is the Christmas Parade important?
The parade is a big deal for Columbia because it is a day when we can all come together to celebrate the Christmas season. Absolutely everyone is welcome and it does not cost a dime to see the procession, working its way down Broadway in the center of Columbia’s downtown. On parade day, Columbians from every walk of life line the streets, watching their neighbors from every walk of life. What could be better?
This year, our goal was to have 30 parade entries, plus a few representing The Salvation Army, and we ended up with over 50 entries, plus ours (and even a few others that showed up without registering, an irritating but forgivable offense). This provides a foundation that should make for an even more successful next year.
At its height, years ago, the parade had over 80 entries, and we hope to get back to those glory days within a few years. No matter what, rest assured that the Columbia Christmas Parade will be back next year, and will just get better and better.
By the way, we should mention that all proceeds from parade entry fees and sponsorships now support The Salvation Army’s efforts for our neighbors facing poverty. This includes The Salvation Army Harbor House (still Boone county’s only shelter that accepts families with children who are living unsheltered), and myriad other things we do for those in need in our community.
Thank you, Columbia, for helping us provide a Columbia Christmas Parade that we could all enjoy, and for the funds it has provided for our neighbors facing poverty.
See you next year, and Merry Christmas.
Sean Spence is director of community relations for The Salvation Army of Columbia, and was director of this year’s Columbia Christmas Parade.
