The Columbia Christmas Parade was back this year and will hopefully be around for at least the next 50 years. As director of this year’s parade, representing our local Salvation Army that hosted it, it was pretty exciting to help bring it back, and we are looking forward to doing so for many, many years to come.

Columbia has had its Christmas Parade, first started by the local Jaycees in the early 1980s, for nearly 40 years and we were dangerously close to losing it forever. The Jaycees disbanded several years ago and worked hard to find an organization to be the new host, with no takers. Then, KOPN/89.5FM community radio stepped up to do it for 2019, but then the parade was again left without someone to take charge of it.

