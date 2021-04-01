Thank You, U.S.EPA.
Reflecting on the 50 years that you have served in protecting America’s environment, it seems appropriate that we, your clients and beneficiaries, give thanks for the benefits you have conferred on all Americans.
You were born as a result of intense public angst over sewage-polluted waterways, threatened drinking water supplies, open landfills, oil spills, fish kills, acid rain, industrial waste residues and the virtually unchecked ravaging of America’s forests and streams.
So, what did U.S. EPA accomplish over the past 50 years?
Prior to the agency, there were no enforceable U.S. drinking water standards. Still, as the nation’s first health-based limits on toxic contaminants, e.g., arsenic, cadmium, chromium, mercury and lead, were promulgated, opposition to regulation arose. Water utility groups cited treatment cost concerns. Electric utility management and other industrial entities whose cavalier land use, atmospheric discharges and waste disposal practices were brought into question, followed suit.
Specifically, what did U.S. EPA do for Missourians?
Drinking water
Although Missouri has a Department of Natural Resources, created in 1974 to “develop mineral, oil and gas resources in an environmentally safe manner,” its ability to ensure drinking water quality has traditionally been hampered by lack of financial resources, inadequate laboratory facilities and, most significantly, by threats of financial reprisals from legislators whose recalcitrant constituencies were inconvenienced by efforts to ensure basic water sanitation and treatment compliance.
Missouri infamously entered the national waterworks literature as the state in which a large segment of the water consumers in two rural communities were hospitalized — some, even died — owing to their unwillingness to disinfect their water supplies.
Wastewater treatment and stream protection
There is little doubt that tourism for fishing and hunting is a major contributor to Missouri’s economy. Absent U.S. EPA funding for the construction of wastewater treatment facilities, it is almost certain that protection of Missouri’s rural Ozark streams would remain minimal. In addition to enabling development of waste treatment facilities in rural areas, every major Missouri city has benefited from critical and generous EPA subsidies for wastewater treatment and storm drainage control projects.
Water and energy use reductions
Many beneficial EPA programs are less evident but of substantial economic impact. In your home, there is a good chance that you have a low-flow toilet, designed to save drinking water and generate less wastewater. These efficient devices also discharge less heated water from your home, saving each household on energy costs. As a result of the emergence of passive water-conserving devices, the city of Columbia, despite steady population growth, did not experienced an increase in annual water demand for more than a decade, avoiding plant expansions and major capital expenditures.
Do you have Energy Star kitchen, furnace and air conditioner appliances? If so, thanks to the EPA, you may have contributed to another remarkable achievement. Columbia’s annual electrical power use also did not increase for a decade.
Chemicals and water contamination
Litigation avoided. Before the loss of atrazine to drinking water sources was brought under control, major Missouri water utilities were preparing to bring suit for reparations in the event they were required to install costly additional treatment technology to reduce atrazine to safe levels.
Remember dioxin? We kill horses, don’t we?
Dioxin is incidentally formed as a highly toxic byproduct in the production of 2,4,5 trichlorophenol. Concentrated in the waste "still bottoms" from this process, the chemical manufacturer had these dangerous residues shipped to a facility in Louisiana for incineration. That is, they did until the manufacturer found a cheaper solution that led to the waste being mixed with motor oil and transported to and spread over various areas throughout Missouri. The toxic blend was spread on soils, dirt roads and in horse barns, nominally for dust control, until it was noted that horses, by the dozens, were dying.
The EPA would later determine that there were a total of 14 and, possibly, as many as 41 contaminated sites in the state of Missouri. One, now an abandoned ghost town, was Times Beach. The homes of 800 residents plus 30 businesses were purchased by the federal government so that the town could be evacuated and the structures demolished. Missouri’s misadventures with hazardous waste management had cost the nation more than $200 million.
There are many other benefits that states, local communities and individual citizens have derived from EPA programs. Some are in high profile remediations, such as those required after major oil spills or improper hazardous waste disposal, but many might be considered humble, such as its "clean bus" and "environmental justice" programs. The EPA programs have improved, protected and extended ordinary people’s lives.
Slum or protected community?
Many of us spend most of our time living, working and playing in a circumscribed environment. Exiting a front door, for some, may entail walking into a lovely floral garden; for others, into a degraded urban landscape. The sights, sounds, smells and dangers that confront us during our daily activities are, in part, a significant element of the value placed on our lives as measured by the quality and safety of the immediate environment surrounding us.
Whenever one casts a vote based on promises to relieve industry of the "onerous regulatory burdens" placed on it by federal environmental and consumer protection agencies, that voter is almost certainly valuing, or devaluing, their very own life.
John T. O’Connor is a Columbia resident.