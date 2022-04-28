Far from big cities, everything seems normal for the inhabitants of the Amazon who live in small villages around monkeys, parrots and pink dolphins, but things in the jungle of South America are beginning to change rapidly.
Axes, chainsaws and matches are combining to transform the world's most important rainforest into dry areas at unexpected speed. Unfortunately, the importance of the Amazon rainforest has become known because of the tragedies that are happening there in recent years.
The Amazon rainforest provides three essentials ecosystem services. First, it controls the water cycle in the Pan-American continent. Indeed, water that is evaporated from the Atlantic Ocean goes to the Andes Mountains and Central and North America, pushed by winds that are produced by forests in South America. Secondly, these rainforests have the largest land ecosystem absorbing carbon in the world. In fact, these rainforests remove almost 1 billion metric tons of carbon each year — one quarter of overall carbon that is sequestered by ecosystems. Third, these forests are home to the world’s greatest biodiversity. For instance, there are 310 different species of trees in only one square kilometer, about 2.6 times the total trees in Missouri.
However, these vital environmental services are being lost because of deforestation. In the past two years, Amazon rainforests have been cleared in an area equivalent to the size of the state of New Hampshire, at a rate of 4,600 square miles per year.
The determinants of deforestation are multiple, but they are concentrated in extensive cattle ranching and soybean cultivation, both products with high demand in world markets. The problem is so acute that the latest data from 2020 about deforestation in the Amazon jungle of Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia and Peru accounted for half of global deforestation. Indeed, scientists believe we are close to the well-known “tipping point,” where the Amazon rainforests will turn into a tropical savannah if we lose 20% of the total forest — it was already at 17% by 2021— triggering losses of biodiversity, diminishing of the hydrological cycle and increasing climate change mitigation issues.
Undoubtedly, these are all effects that we must avoid, but what can you do to help? Here are three actions that you can do.
First, be a responsible consumer. The main deforestation drivers are livestock breeding and soybean crops. If your daily consumption includes products derived from these activities, such as beef and soy milk, you must avoid those products made in the Amazon region or do not identify their provenance.
These consumer decisions will send information to the producers who have supply chains involved in Amazon deforestation processes. Thus, companies will have to be more aware and responsible of where raw materials originate.
Secondly, be a sustainable investor. If there are companies that directly or indirectly get benefits from activities that explain the deforestation in the Amazon, financial markets must avoid investing in them. For example, an investor should consider putting money neither in a bank that has placed loans in a sector that has interests in activities that promote deforestation, nor a corporation that has within its supply chain a firm that carries out activities in deforested areas. Again, if the market incentives disappear, economic agents’ behavior will change.
Third, be a direct donor to the cause. There are many local initiatives in countries that have territory in the Amazon that are engaged with reducing or stopping deforestation, such as eco-tourism, productive reconversion projects, environmental services payment programs, research projects to understand the importance of rainforest in the Amazon, non-woods production, sustainable livestock and carbon markets, among others. The main issue to these initiatives is the financing, so you can help with donations of any amount, from corporate to individual contributions.
In short, the challenge is for you to become a person who actively defends the Amazon. We need support from the American market, because public strategies of South America countries have been insufficient, and international organizations have limited resources to figure out this big problem.
The responsibility of care for the Amazon Rainforest belongs to all of us because the consequences of inaction threaten life in all its forms, including our own.
Hernan Trujillo is an Amazonologist, a student at MU and Fulbright scholar from Colombia.