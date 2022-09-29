This New York Times headline captures an important inflection point in the current political campaign: "G.O.P. Redoubles Efforts to Tie Democrats to High Crime Rates."

With less than six weeks left before the midterm elections, battle lines are drawn. Democrats are emphasizing two words: abortion and Trump. Republicans counter with two words of their own: inflation and crime. Three of those themes have dominated the debate for months. What's new is the GOP's ferocious focus on law and order, and the latest ABC/Washington Post poll reveals why. Voters favor Republicans to handle that issue by a massive 22 points.

