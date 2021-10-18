Last Pride Month, GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted her support for LGBT people, as well as welcoming their increased membership in the Republican Party. McDaniel was quickly attacked by both the Left and the Right for her tweet.
The Democrats are questioning this tweet, as the GOP does not have a positive track record of LGBT rights; meanwhile Republicans have attacked her position due to their personal social bias.
Many conservatives have and continue to claim that a non-heterosexual identity conflicts with not only Judeo-Christian values, but conservative family values as well. Religious-based intolerance toward the LGBT community is antithetical to the values shared by our Founding Fathers that American conservatism attempts to enshrine today.
There is no room to argue that the Fathers were supportive of LGBT rights. LGBT rights, or even marriage law, was not that pertinent of a topic in the founding of our country — if it was, then surely it would have been discussed in the Constitution.
However, there were archaic colonial laws based on biblical texts, which was a common tradition in English legal tradition. Sexuality, and marriage, as we have defined and studied it today would have been completely alien in colonial times as colonists were mainly concerned about the societal and religious norms of marriage at the time. However, if conservatives scrape down to the fundamentals of conservative values, they will find unequivocable support for LGBT people, as well as encouragement for welcoming them into the GOP.
Nothing best captures the core of the original intent of this country than the Declaration of Independence stating Americans have, “certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” Progress beyond white male property owners was slow, but to say it is not broadly applicable today would be erroneous.
The Declaration of Independence makes no distinction between religion, race, sexual orientation, gender, etc. So, where possibly could the modern conservative garner information to suggest otherwise?
Republicans’ exclusivity appears to come mainly from religious morals, particularly evangelical Christianity, not our sacred Constitution or the goals of our Founding Fathers. Many of my fellow conservatives will disagree with me for the following statement: Abrahamic religious values are not politically akin to American conservativism.
American conservatism is a worldly political and philosophical thought system and Abrahamic religion is a faith tradition that developed in the ancient Near East in a completely different cultural matrix and context. They are not interchangeable.
This does not mean religion and politics are separate; they are quite intertwined, but the Founding Fathers never lifted their entire world outlook or value system straight from the Bible. Most Founding Fathers’ religious beliefs would be denounced by said religious conservatives today for being radically different from evangelical Christianity — including Thomas Jefferson’s complicated beliefs and Benjamin Franklin’s rejection of the divinity of Jesus Christ. In addition to any religious influence, the Founding Fathers were heavily inspired by great Enlightenment thinkers and their own perceptions of what good government should be.
Although, the Founding Fathers may have been individually inspired by Judeo-Christian values and the Bible, the Constitution is very much concerned on how to have a practical, good society and government to protect it. Neither the Declaration of Independence nor the Constitution were penned to guide American colonists to become more religiously devout. They were instead created to enshrine liberty and throw off the shackles of a far-reaching and despotic government and prevent such a predicament from ever arising again.
If the modern conservative views our rich philosophical tradition in this light, then it only makes sense to support McDaniel’s support for LGBT citizens. The core of what the American conservative believes is liberty. From this innate liberty is the recognition of individualism and rebuking the idea that a government can tell its citizens they cannot pursue happiness based on said liberty. Accepting this as a timeless truth, it only makes sense to welcome LGBT people to the Republican Party and conservative platform. This will not diminish our value of the Constitution or love of America— instead it will increase our conservative base in protecting the very liberty we cherish. With the upcoming midterm election, it only makes sense to “widen the tent” of the GOP.
Cameron Gehlert, of Linn, is a senior at Westminster College in Fulton, where he majors in environmental studies, political science, religious studies and transnational and global studies.