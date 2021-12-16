A rhino is considered one of the more stubborn animals in the wild. A rhino can weigh more than a Chevy Silverado, with a great horn on its snout and a tendency to mark territory with large piles of dung. Good luck dragging one somewhere it doesn’t want to go.
No one is saying that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is a RINO. The state’s chief executive has a record on taxes, guns and government spending that makes him anything but a Republican in name only.
But when it comes to masks, Parson displays a stubborn streak that would put the Diceros bicornis to shame. He comes across less as a majestic beast of the grasslands and more like a child stubbornly trying to pound his square anti-mask block into the health department’s potentially round pro-mask findings.
This has to be the initial reaction to the governor’s Twitter tantrum after the Missouri Independent, through an open-records request, found some indication that communities with mask requirements saw fewer COVID-19 infections than those that left masks up to individual choice. One key paragraph read: “The statewide data shows that, from the end of April to the end of October, jurisdictions with mask mandates experienced an average of 15.8 cases per day for every 100,000 residents compared to 21.7 cases per day for every 100,000 residents in unmasked communities.”
The governor, no fan of mask mandates, responded with a Twitter thread, attacking the reporter and suggesting that the 1,500-word article was misleading.
Let’s be clear. Even after this article, the jury is still out of the effectiveness of masks. Much remains unknown about other variables.
But a jury does deserve to hear all evidence. When the governor downplays information that clashes with his worldview, he seems to earn his stripes as a RINO of sorts.
That’s because Republicans are the party that should view the world through the cold, hard lens of reality. There are limits on how much government can spend, how much money can be printed and how much people can be taxed. Every burger flipper can’t earn $20 an hour, and some people who break the law will have to go to jail.
It might be pleasant to believe otherwise, but that’s not how the world works.
Let the other party exist in the dream world of government handouts and freebies, oblivious to the unintended consequences and economic fallout.
Basing policy on reality means making hard choices and saying no at times. It also means being able to process new information that might conflict with your previously held notions.
Parson has been at this awhile, but he needs to figure out how to hold true to core values while being able to adapt and adjust to new information. History reveals few great leaders who are stubborn to a fault.
This was first published by the St. Joseph News-Press. It was distributed by The Associated Press.