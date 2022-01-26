In October 2021, I was a guest on a popular podcast to discuss my recently published book, “Seed Money: Monsanto’s Past and Our Food Future,” which examines the agribusiness giant’s influence on the global food system. After the show, I got a lot of calls from around the world, but one really stood out to me: A farmer speaking on his cellphone from the seat of his combine in South Dakota as he harvested soybeans.
Farmers don’t like to stop tractors on good-weather days in the fall, but this was important. The caller wanted to talk about a chemical weedkiller called dicamba that had been sprayed on neighboring fields. He claimed it was damaging his crops. And he wasn’t alone.
In 2021, thousands of U.S. growers reported to the Environmental Protection Agency that dicamba sprayed by other farmers – sometimes up to a mile and a half away – damaged crops in their fields. Complaints came from all over the country.
The EPA acknowledges that the modest controls it has required, such as creating buffer zones around fields, aren’t working. But tighter curbs on use of dicamba aren’t likely before the 2022 growing season starts in the spring because they would require a complicated legal process.
Why is it so hard to address this national problem? Answering that question requires looking back to 1996, when a revolution transformed American agriculture.
From Roundup to dicamba
Weeds have always been an expensive headache for farmers. A 2016 study estimated that if left uncontrolled, weeds would cut corn and soybean yields in North America roughly in half, causing $43 billion in yearly economic losses just from those two crops. One of the problems farmers face is that weeds are very good at evolving resistance to chemical products used to kill them, so herbicides lose their effectiveness over time.
Problems became especially bad in the late 1980s and early 1990s as widely used herbicides called ALS inhibitors became less and less effective. That’s why farmers were enthusiastic about Monsanto’s “Roundup Ready” crops, first introduced in 1996.
These plants were engineered to resist heavy spraying of Monsanto’s blockbuster herbicide, Roundup. Monsanto had developed and patented glyphosate, Roundup’s active ingredient, in the 1970s, but the advent of Roundup Ready seeds made glyphosate sales explode.
It seemed like a magical system; Farmers could treat fields with glyphosate throughout the growing season without hurting their crops. For a few years, overall herbicide use dropped. Farmers used glyphosate in huge quantities, but stopped buying most other herbicides.
In the early 2000s, scientists began reporting that weeds were evolving resistance to Roundup. In response, Monsanto rolled out a new generation of genetically engineered seeds that would make crops resistant to a wider array of older herbicides.
One of the chemicals Monsanto bet on was dicamba, first introduced in the 1960s. In 2015 and 2016, the company began producing seeds branded “Roundup Ready Xtend” that were engineered to tolerate heavy spraying of both dicamba and glyphosate.
A solution becomes a problem
It quickly became clear that this fix was seriously flawed. Dicamba is one of the most volatile herbicides on the market, meaning that it changes readily from a liquid to a vapor in warm temperatures. When farmers sprayed dicamba on hot days, it tended to vaporize and drift off target, spreading to fields and farms that often were not planted with crops genetically engineered to tolerate it. The South Dakota farmer who called me from his combine was harvesting organic soybeans that did not contain Monsanto’s Xtend traits.
Farmers started complaining about dicamba drift soon after Monsanto introduced its first Xtend seeds. The Trump administration ordered farmers not to spray dicamba in buffer zones around fields, and to restrict dicamba application to particular times of day, but this had little effect.
Amid this controversy, the EPA extended approval in 2018 for three dicamba-based herbicides. But the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals revoked this decision in June 2020, ruling that the agency had ignored or downplayed evidence of damage from dicamba.
A chemical arms race
Now the Biden administration is weighing how to address dicamba. Farmers reportedly are seeing weeds that have developed resistance to dicamba and other herbicides recommended for use with a new generation of genetically engineered seeds.
Seed companies like the German firm Bayer, which now owns Monsanto’s product portfolio, say one solution is for farmers to buy seeds that can tolerate a wider array of weedkillers.
For farmers, this will mean greater reliance on an expanding array of petrochemicals, and therefore higher costs. Today, U.S. farmers use more than twice as much herbicide to grow soybeans as they did before Roundup Ready crops were introduced.
I see dicamba drift as a symptom of a larger petrochemical dependency that threatens the viability of the U.S. food system.
In the U.S. and around the world, farmers are seeking alternative ways to deal with weeds. Some are diversifying what they grow, using time-honored practices like cover cropping, and looking to innovative methods coming out of a resurgent regenerative farming movement.
If these tools can create a future agricultural economy less reliant on petrochemicals derived from finite resources, I believe it would be welcome news not just to farmers but also to those of us who depend on them for our food.
Bart Elmore is an associate professor of history and core faculty in the Sustainability Institute at The Ohio State University.