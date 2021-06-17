In 1978, Congress passed the Ethics in Government Act, which created the Office of Independent Counsel and sought to address some of the abuses from the Watergate era.
A few years later, the Reagan administration argued that this office was unconstitutional, as it was not answerable to the president yet was housed within the Justice Department, which is under the authority of the president. In 1988, the Supreme Court ruled that the Office of Independent Counsel was indeed constitutional, thereby upholding the ability of Congress to deny the president complete control over the executive branch.
In 1999, the Ethics in Government Act — which had a sunset clause — needed to be renewed. By that point, however, both the Republican and Democratic parties had been embarrassed by prior independent counsel investigations. In the end, both parties decided to simply let the Ethics in Government Act expire, thereby shuttering the Office of Independent Counsel.
Later that year, Attorney General Janet Reno promulgated regulations authorizing the appointment of special counsels, which could serve a role similar to independent counsels. It’s important to emphasize, however, that unlike independent counsels, special counsels are authorized by Justice Department regulations — not an Act of Congress. As such, if a president wants to remove a special counsel, he or she can do so by ordering the attorney general to revoke the regulations that authorize special counsels.
In 2017, President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. Just a week prior, Comey testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee that the FBI had begun investigating possible collusion between the Russian government and Trump associates.
After Comey’s dismissal, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein — acting on behalf of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who had recused himself from any Trump campaign-related investigations — appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate possible connections between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.
In January 2018, The New York Times reported that Trump had ordered White House Counsel Don McGahn to have the Justice Department remove Mueller. McGahn, however, refused.
According to the Mueller Report, in response to The New York Times article, Trump “wanted McGahn to put out a statement denying that he had been asked to fire the Special Counsel.” To this request, McGahn also refused.
The Mueller Report goes on to detail how Trump complained to those in his orbit that McGahn was a liar who had “leaked to the media to make himself look good.” Recently, it has been revealed that in February 2018, Trump had the Justice Department secretly subpoena Apple for information related to McGahn. In response to this news, John Dean, ex-White House counsel to former President Richard Nixon, has characterized Trump’s efforts to use the Justice Department for personal gain as “Nixon on stilts and steroids.”
McGahn’s tenure as White House counsel ended in October 2018. In April 2019, shortly after the release of the Mueller Report, the Democratic-led House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed McGahn to “help shed further light on the president’s attacks on the rule of law.” However, the Trump White House sought to block McGahn from appearing, which led to a two-year legal battle. This month, McGahn did ultimately testify, during which he affirmed that Trump had tried to enlist his help in ousting Mueller.
Article Two of the U.S. Constitution states that “executive Power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America,” and as such, proponents of the unitary executive theory claim that presidents have total authority over the executive branch. Trump’s firing of Comey, his attempt to fire Mueller and his sudden announcement — via tweet — that McGahn would be leaving a few months after refusing to help fire Mueller suggest that Trump, not unlike Nixon, bought into the promise of unbounded presidential power as provided for by the unitary executive theory.
In contrast, President Joe Biden has a long history of supporting the idea of shared executive power. Under his leadership, the Justice Department appears to be ending its practice of using subpoenas to obtain records in an effort to identify confidential sources. However, even if such reforms do come to pass, Justice Department policies can change with the whims of the White House.
Despite Attorney General Merrick Garland’s insistence that, moving forward, “political or other improper considerations must play no role in any investigative or prosecutorial decisions,” the Justice Department will never be fully insulated from such influence as long as its leadership is appointed by — and answerable to — the president.
Of note, the attorney general of Missouri — like that role in many other states — is independently elected and not answerable to the governor. While this system is not perfect, it does ensure that state justice departments are somewhat independent.
The federal Justice Department, on the other hand, is only ever “independent” to the extent that there are a sufficient number of principled individuals willing to risk getting fired by refusing to cooperate with presidents who view themselves as above the law.
In order to ensure that no one is above the law, perhaps the head of the federal Justice Department should be directly elected by voters, as is the case with more than 40 state attorneys general.
Joshua Holzer is an assistant professor of political science at Westminster College and a resident of Columbia.