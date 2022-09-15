Over the last 31 years, I've taught about 2,000 students at George Washington University. My classes have focused on politics and journalism, but many students maintain that the most lasting lesson they learned from me had nothing to do with the coursework.

It is an adage I repeat often during after-class gatherings at off-campus watering holes: Who you marry is the most important decision you ever make in your life. Nothing else is even close. There's always another degree or job or city. There isn't always another partner to share your life with. And since I was married for 53 years before my wife, Cokie, died three years ago this week, I have some credibility on the subject.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you