Polls currently show that the majority of people in the U.S. agree that abortion access should be lawful. Here we are, with the majority agreeing that Roe v. Wade should be upheld, yet abortion access remains on the chopping block in the Supreme Court and in states across the nation.
Although the numbers make clear that most are in favor of abortion access, which should make it easy to unite and stand together, we are up against an opposition well-versed in divisive ploys grounded in zero-sum thinking. This pivotal moment calls for us to move with intention so we do not succumb to their harmful illogic.
We can no longer accept inaction from our political leaders as they try to convince us that we are asking for too much too soon. Progressive movement leaders can no longer be in positions to negotiate if they are willing to use abortion access as a bargaining chip.
Everyone has to understand that reproductive rights are inextricably tied to every sphere of life. It is unacceptable for any liberation movement to operate as if social justice issues do not intersect and intertwine with everyday life.
This is an opportunity for the reproductive justice movement to show how liberation can be won for everyone. We win by diversifying the leadership of reproductive rights, health and justice organizations.
Movement leaders must listen to and follow the lead of Black, brown, indigenous and trans people with capacity for pregnancy. We win by building coalitions across movements and between national and local organizations. We prioritize developing new leaders that incorporate people of all ages who are trained in political histories, the relationship between strategy and tactics and the importance of innovation. The only way we win is in solidarity.
We need not be anti-woman or anti-abortion to secure our futures. We need not use warped religious morality as justification for criminalizing and committing violence against pregnant people and abortion providers.
There is absolutely no need for laws reminiscent of the Fugitive Slave Act that incentivizes private citizens to become bounty hunters who police their neighbors.
People should not lose access to adequate health care because their nearest or most accessible health care facility performs or is a part of an organization that performs abortions.
Pregnant people deserve accurate information and support, prenatal and postpartum care and affordable nutritious food options. The truth is, we all deserve far better than the future that the anti-abortion movement is trying to build, and we will get it if we work together to keep the target on white patriarchal supremacy instead of pregnant people minding their business.
Evonnia Woods is senior outreach producer at Reproaction. She lives in Columbia.