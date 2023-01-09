The public’s verdict is in on Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s proposal for state regulation of public libraries’ reading lists: Those Missourians motivated enough to speak out are rightly rejecting this Orwellian scheme in droves. The public-comment period for the proposal drew an apparently record-breaking number of responses, with a majority expressing opposition, according to Ashcroft’s own office. That’s in addition to virtually unified opposition from librarians across the state.

This culture-war stunt was already deeply un-American. Now that it’s clear that it’s also unpopular, Ashcroft has an obligation to drop this. Yet initial indications are that he’s pressing ahead.

