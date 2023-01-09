The public’s verdict is in on Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s proposal for state regulation of public libraries’ reading lists: Those Missourians motivated enough to speak out are rightly rejecting this Orwellian scheme in droves. The public-comment period for the proposal drew an apparently record-breaking number of responses, with a majority expressing opposition, according to Ashcroft’s own office. That’s in addition to virtually unified opposition from librarians across the state.
This culture-war stunt was already deeply un-American. Now that it’s clear that it’s also unpopular, Ashcroft has an obligation to drop this. Yet initial indications are that he’s pressing ahead.
As secretary of state, Ashcroft’s duties include funding public libraries across Missouri. In October, Ashcroft proposed an administrative rule that would threaten to withhold that funding from any library that didn’t submit to an onerous new set of restrictions on how they choose and display their books.
Among the restrictions would be a ban on “materials in any form that appeal to the prurient interest of any minor.” Since the rule doesn’t define what that means, it would presumably be up to librarians to decide whether to risk stocking, say, Renaissance art books, medical reference materials or old copies of National Geographic. Not to mention many classic works of literature.
It’s important to note that Ashcroft hasn’t pointed to a single instance of a public library subjecting a child to inappropriate materials. This radical proposal for state censorship has been prompted by, literally, nothing but the electoral calendar. Ashcroft is expected to run for governor next year, and he apparently believes winning the GOP nomination will require showing Missouri’s Republican base that he can be as extremist as the next right-wing ideologue.
As the Post-Dispatch’s Kurt Erickson reports, the legally required, month-long public-comment period for Ashcroft’s proposed rule-change has garnered some 16,000 responses, which Ashcroft’s own office believes is a record.
“The percentage is greater for the negative comments,” Ashcroft spokesman JoDonn Chaney acknowledged. But he added the ominous caveat that negative comments about the proposal that didn’t offer alternatives to it “were not especially helpful.”
That construct appears to preemptively rule out the obvious alternative of Ashcroft just getting out of the censorship business and dropping this thing entirely.
Instead, the spokesman indicated the comments might merely prompt revisions to Ashcroft’s proposal. It’s as if, notwithstanding the obvious First Amendment problems and clearly expressed public opposition, Ashcroft has already decided that some version of state control over library shelves is suddenly necessary.
It isn’t. If Ashcroft pursues this, it will be subject to review by the legislature’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rules. If and when that happens, committee members should ask themselves what is the point of even inviting public comments on rule changes if they’re just going to ignore them. While they’re at it, they should re-read Orwell’s “1984” — while they can still find copies.
This was first published by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and is reprinted with permission.
