Kevin McCarthy finally claimed the House speakership after 15 embarrassing ballots, but it was a hollow and hazardous victory. By caving to the demands of his own party's hardliners, he obtained the title, but diminished its value. He's turned himself, and his office, over to the hostage-takers, and he's put the country's fiscal future at risk.

McCarthy has "given away everything including his dignity," Rep. Jim McGovern, a Massachusetts Democrat, told The Washington Post.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian's Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri.

