Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has proposed an administrative rule that imposes requirements on public libraries’ management of their collections in order to continue receiving state funding as directed by the Missouri Constitution. We at Daniel Boone Regional Library (DBRL) would like to share our perspective and that of other Missouri libraries on why we find this rule both objectionable and unnecessary.
The principle of intellectual freedom is a core tenet of librarianship. We believe that public libraries are foundational to our democracy, and that everyone has a First Amendment right to read material of their choice. Library professionals take great care in selecting materials for all ages that meet the needs and desires of the communities we serve. Library trustees have overall responsibility for setting library policy and are members of the community, appointed by officials elected by community members. Library trustees and staff work together to provide excellent service to everyone in our communities, not just to those with a majority voice.
We believe this proposed rule is a solution in search of a problem. The rule assumes that libraries do not already have safeguards in place for children’s access to library materials. That is simply not true. DBRL requires the signature of a parent or guardian for any minor (a person under the age of 18) to get a library card. Our internet access is filtered and children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult in the library. Anyone who has visited our library branches knows we have delightful children’s areas stocked by materials grouped by age level. Our children’s librarians are trained and prepared to direct both children and their caregivers to age-appropriate materials for themselves or their child. These measures and more place the responsibility for library access squarely on the parent or guardian. This is not new.
Library staff make materials available, but expect parents to monitor what their child reads or accesses. It is impossible for us to judge the maturity level of any individual, so we place that responsibility on the parent or guardian. However, we object to the notion that one parent or any person or any government has a right to determine what another person reads. Choose for yourself, choose for your child, but allow other parents to make decisions for their own families.
Do we have content that some may find objectionable? You bet. However, to characterize libraries as promoting “prurient” material to children is misinformed and purposefully misleading. We provide factual information on child development, as well as personal narratives from and about people who live lives differently from a perceived norm. We also provide materials for adults that some may deem prurient (read a romance lately?), and this rule would require physical barriers to or monitoring of the adult areas of the library to keep anyone under 18 away.
Further, it is disingenuous to shrug off this rule by saying people can purchase or download anything they want, implying that libraries are becoming marginalized. Many members of our community do not have the resources to purchase books or reliable internet access. The library is a much-needed resource for everyone in our communities and nearly 50% of our population has a library card. Our doors are open to all, regardless of ability to pay. Many patrons are grateful for the guidance of our professional staff in selecting appropriate material for themselves and their families.
As the Columbia Public Library reaches the end of its centennial celebration of tax-supported library service in Columbia, Daniel Boone Regional Library is grateful for the opportunity to share our pride in over a century of service to a community, through all of our branches, that appreciates the role of public libraries in enhancing our lives and those of our neighbors. Yes, times have changed, and we change along with them to meet the needs of a modern society and all of its varied members.
Margaret M. Conroy is executive director of the Daniel Boone Regional Library.
