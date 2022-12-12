Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has proposed an administrative rule that imposes requirements on public libraries’ management of their collections in order to continue receiving state funding as directed by the Missouri Constitution. We at Daniel Boone Regional Library (DBRL) would like to share our perspective and that of other Missouri libraries on why we find this rule both objectionable and unnecessary.

The principle of intellectual freedom is a core tenet of librarianship. We believe that public libraries are foundational to our democracy, and that everyone has a First Amendment right to read material of their choice. Library professionals take great care in selecting materials for all ages that meet the needs and desires of the communities we serve. Library trustees have overall responsibility for setting library policy and are members of the community, appointed by officials elected by community members. Library trustees and staff work together to provide excellent service to everyone in our communities, not just to those with a majority voice.

