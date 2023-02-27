To hear people tell it, the kids are definitely not all right. According to The Washington Post, there's "a crisis in American girlhood." To Derek Thompson in The Atlantic, "the inexorable rise of teen anxiety ought to be a national crisis."

New York Times columnist Ross Douthat, quoting a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, puts it this way: "American teenagers, and especially American teenage girls, are increasingly miserable: more likely to entertain suicidal thoughts and act on them, more likely to experience depression, more likely to feel beset by 'persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness.'"

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian's Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas.

