When I was just married and I bought a golden yellow Chevrolet station wagon, I realized that I was headed for a pattern of life that was best expressed by Thoreau, who said, “Most men live life of quiet desperation.” It was the same kind of car that my parents bought and it gave me no pleasure.
I became aware of patterns of life that I was following, and it wasn’t full of pleasant thoughts. I then bought a 50-acre farm with an abandoned house against all advice, and have lived there for 47 years. The second thing I did to change the course of my predictable life was in my second year of pathology residency. There was an older white-haired pathologist who drove a gray Saab station wagon. After hearing that he was selling it, I bought it for $200.
