Take hair. If you want to understand the immense value of diversity in higher education, that's not a bad place to start.

For many years, I've taught a class in feature writing at George Washington University, and some of the best stories I've received focused on the role of women's hair in the Black community. One student wrote about salons, run by female entrepreneurs, where clients could gather and gossip and support each other. Another wrote about generational tensions between older women who favored artificially straightened hair and their daughters, who proudly displayed their natural curl patterns.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you