The face of Ashton Harmon-Manser on a billboard hangs high above a busy strip of Interstate 70 in Kansas City because that’s where the 22-year-old died two years ago of an accidental overdose of fentanyl.

His mother Sara Manser paid for the giant sign to make more people aware that street pills laced with fentanyl can be deadly, she said. Her son “thought he was taking oxy,” the painkiller oxycodone that he had taken before. The pill was instead laced with fentanyl, an opioid that can stop breathing in seconds.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you