Earlier this month, it was anti-transgender week in the Kansas Legislature. Lawmakers were holding hearings on three bills aimed at ostracizing the state’s transgender residents.

First up was HB2238, which received a public hearing in the House Committee on Education on Feb 13. It would require students at public high schools and universities to play sports associated with their “biological sex,” at least if that’s male. In other words, no one who has transitioned to female would be allowed to play in female leagues. Strangely, lawmakers are less concerned about athletes identified as female at birth playing in male sports.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

