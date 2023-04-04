Tinkering around the edges of the U.S. Postal Service in an effort to improve it is not the answer to increasing complaints about its reliability here and around the nation.

Instead, it’s time to rethink the entire structure, governance and oversight of the USPS. Congress should consider appointing a representative national task force to recommend a path forward. The postal service is simply too important to the life of the nation — even in this time of widespread digital communication — to let its reliability problems remain.

