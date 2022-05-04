A number of media sources have covered a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The draft opinion, penned by Associate Justice Samuel Alito, contains a scathing disapproval of the seminal 1973 pro-choice decision Roe v. Wade and its progeny, the 1992 Casey v. Planned Parenthood decision.
Justice Alito focuses on the lack of an express right to abortion in the text of the Constitution and criticizes the Roe Court’s use of the 14th Amendment’s due process clause to imply such a right.
The Dobbs decision should come as little surprise, given the partisan make-up of the Supreme Court. However, what some may not realize is that the fall of one implicit right could mean the fall of others.
Roe’s decision did not outline an express “right to abortion,” rather, Roe stood for the proposition that a woman’s right to personal privacy and freedom from state action implicit in the Constitution’s concept of liberty was broad enough to encompass a myriad of personal medical decisions, including the decision of whether to terminate a pregnancy.
With Roe, the Court then imposed a trimester guideline that specified when abortion may and may not be regulated by a state, balancing a woman’s privacy interests against a state’s interest in potentiality of human life.
Casey refined this framework, abandoned the trimester guideline, and imposed an “undue burden” standard, which inquired whether a state regulation on abortion constitutes an undue burden on a woman’s right to make the abortion decision.
The Dobbs Court seeks to undo nearly 50 years of reliable, workable medical privacy jurisprudence by returning the regulation decision back to the states.
However, in toppling this implicit right to privacy, the Dobbs decision has implications for other family-centric liberty and privacy decisions not enumerated in the Constitution. These include:
- The implied right to marry.
- In Obergefell v. Hodges (2015), the Supreme Court upheld the fundamental right to marry, which included the right for same-sex couples to marry and to have their otherwise valid marriage recognized across the states. However, the Obergefell court found the right to marry not in the plain text of the Constitution, rather, it is an implied fundamental right protected by the due process and equal protection clauses. By and large, the Obergefell decision is light on case law in support of its holding, relying heavily on the implicit liberty-based nature of the right to marry. The same could be said for Obergefell’s predecessors: Loving (invalidated interracial marriage bans) and Zablocki (invalidated laws that prohibited men delinquent in their child support obligation from marrying). Ominously, Justice Alito dissented in Obergefell, citing a similar rationale behind his dissent that he espoused in Dobbs.
- The implied right to purchase, use or prescribe contraception
- . In Griswold v. Connecticut (1965), the Supreme Court addressed the constitutionality of a state’s statute that criminalized the use or prescription of contraception. Physicians in Connecticut who provided medical advice to a married couple regarding the best form of contraception were arrested and convicted under the statute. The Griswold court, in invalidating the state’s law and reversing the convictions, found that the Bill of Rights contains implied rights of privacy throughout its text and that the use of contraceptives within a marriage lies at the intersection of several of those fundamental constitutional guarantees. Griswold, much like Roe, imputed a liberty-based privacy interest that encompassed an implied right to purchase and use contraception. And must like the implied privacy interest that protects a woman’s right to choose, the privacy interest that protects an individual’s right to choose contraception finds no support in the plain language of the Constitution.
The impending Dobbs decision serves as an example that implicit constitutional rights are subject to revocation at the will of one Supreme Court, and those rights find no protection in stare decisis.
The right to marry and the right to contraception are just two implied rights that, much like the right to privacy in medical decisions, find no express reference in the Constitution.
This highlights the importance of guaranteeing these remaining unenumerated rights through legislation or constitutional amendment — an action our United States Congress or our state legislatures should have taken some 50 years ago to protect a woman’s right to privacy in medical decisions.
Mark Winchester is a current law student at Saint Louis University and staunch supporter of individual autonomy and individual rights.