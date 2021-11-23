Since the ratification debates between the Federalists and Antifederalists, political parties have dominated and controlled the face of American politics. The Republican and Democratic parties that we know today have adapted and changed over the years. However, it is important to understand that the foundation of political parties in the U.S. was not the framers' original intention.
Most notably, George Washington opposed and warned of the formation of political parties. In George Washington’s farewell address, he warned that political parties would divide, and ultimately destroy, the U.S. Unfortunately, the Democratic and Republican parties have divided our country.
America’s two-party system goes back centuries. In present times, we are faced with two very distinct parties. Although there are public moderates, it seems that there are no longer people who identify as the liberal Republicans or conservative Democrats who allow for the type of compromise and cooperation the constitutional process requires.
George Washington and John Adams believed that if a certain partisan majority united to take control of the government, it would do everything that it could to oppress the minority. If this were to happen, we would start to see the fall of democracy in our country.
The struggle for political power between the Republican and Democratic parties has been exhausting, especially recently. If one of these parties were to completely gain political power in the legislative and executive branches, then we would likely see the form of oppression that Washington and Adams warned of.
For example, during the long presidency of Franklin D. Roosevelt, the Democratic Party controlled both houses of Congress. Unfortunately, the bitter competition for power between these parties has not only divided our government, but it has also divided the very people that these parties are supposed to represent.
It is important to note that the struggle for political power has also resulted in stalemates within legislation. For example, within recent years especially, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed several bills that the Republican-controlled Senate has turned down.
This is not uncommon. Even in previous eras, both parties have mostly been unwilling to negotiate bipartisan alternatives. As a result, recent presidents have been unable to fulfill key campaign promises and objectives.
Over the course of recent administrations, each party has had an equal amount of electoral strength, relatively. This has left the nation’s Capitol up for grabs each election season. The dismantling of cross-partisan deal-making has led people to vote for the party rather than the candidate. This is without question the very thing the founders wanted to avoid when they drafted the Constitution.
The framers believed that separating powers across institutions within the country would prevent the formation of a majority power. Ultimately, this strategy would not prove to be as successful as they had hoped. But nonetheless, the impact of political parties has completely changed and shaped the scope of our democracy today.
In Washington’s farewell speech to the nation, he addressed his concern that the impact of political parties would influence our lawmakers and representatives to become more loyal to their parties than to the Constitution and the people.
"However (political parties) may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion."
While the U.S. still stands as a model democracy to nations across our world, it is important to know that the nature and formation of our political system today is far from the intention of Washington and Adams.
While this is a concern going forward, the Constitution does not require a two-party system anywhere in its articles or amendments. In order for our country to protect and ensure a democracy that benefits the people, we must look to our past in order to avoid similar mistakes.
A multiparty democracy would allow for cross-partisan deals and ultimately allow for citizens to vote for candidates, without as much devotion to a specific party. Representation should not just fall in the hands of two parties. It should instead allow for people to form their own opinions and ideologies.
Ethan Talleur is a security studies major at Westminster College in Fulton. He graduated from St. Clair High School in 2019.