Gov. Mike Parson sat down in the Governor’s Mansion to read the children a story.

They were in Missouri’s capital city on a school tour, and the governor thought he’d teach them some history. He pulled out a book that was written before the children were born.

“The Great Medicaid Cuts Caper of 2005” was its title.

“What’s Medicaid?” one of the children asked, before the governor could get started.

It’s what we Republicans refer to as a welfare program, the governor said. It pays for people’s health care for a brief period of time, like when they lose a job. But once they are back to work, like all able-bodied adults should be, we cut it off to save taxpayers money.

“I’m on Medicaid,” said one of the children.

“I used to be,” said another. “My mom said it got cut off. Right before I started school. She’s not sure why.”

Well, the governor said, that’s because the economy is improving. You see, as we have been cutting taxes over the past decade, Missouri’s economic fortunes are rising, and people are getting back to work, so their children no longer need the state to provide them health care coverage.

