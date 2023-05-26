Many veterans struggle with substance use disorders. Addiction can easily develop during their time in the military or when they leave service. Too many veterans struggle with addiction, and there are numerous causative factors.

This Memorial Day, millions of American families will take time to honor the memory of the men and women who lost their lives fighting in one of the nation’s wars. Many families have lost close loved ones. Unfortunately, many other families have lost a veteran loved one to drug overdose or suicide. Outside of Memorial Day, we must never forget these lives.

