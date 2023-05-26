Many veterans struggle with substance use disorders. Addiction can easily develop during their time in the military or when they leave service. Too many veterans struggle with addiction, and there are numerous causative factors.
This Memorial Day, millions of American families will take time to honor the memory of the men and women who lost their lives fighting in one of the nation’s wars. Many families have lost close loved ones. Unfortunately, many other families have lost a veteran loved one to drug overdose or suicide. Outside of Memorial Day, we must never forget these lives.
In Missouri there are over 400,000 veterans, most of whom are wartime vets. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, over 3.9 million veterans have a substance use disorder or mental illness.
Unfortunately, substance use disorders significantly increase suicidality among veterans ages 18 and over. Suicidal thoughts and behaviors are also common among veterans ages 18 to 49, especially those struggling with addiction.
“Early intervention is critical, and it saves lives. Yet, it is also important for families to know where to access help and find affordable treatment options,” said Michael Leach of Addicted.org.
Numerous causative factors lead to drug and alcohol use among veterans. For instance, many veterans experience financial hardships. They find it challenging to acquire employment or access their benefits. Overall, it can be associated with difficulty adjusting to civilian life.
Many other veterans struggle with emotional and mental health problems. This can often be compounded by physical injury and chronic pain leading to pain medication use.
Untreated trauma, for example, increases the risk of addiction. Drugs and alcohol are used to cope with unwanted feelings.
Veterans also face barriers when accessing treatment, such as cost and gaps in health insurance. Stigma regarding addiction and mental health is still prominent. Veterans living in rural areas have limited access to treatment. Communities often deal with inadequate funding.
Outside of the usual help provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the VA facility locator, other support options include:
• The Missouri Department of Public Safety Veterans Commission has a service officer locator.
• The Missouri Veterans Commission has extensive resources for veterans and their families.
• Helpful hotlines include the Veterans Crisis Line, 1-800-273-8255, and the Lifeline for Vets, 1-888-777-4443.
• SAMHSA has a treatment facility locator where veterans can find specific treatment resources in Missouri.
Families also play a significant role in supporting their loved ones struggling with addiction. It’s OK to express concern about their drug and alcohol use. Speak to them openly and honestly about their problem. Help them find treatment. Be patient and show compassion. Remember, addiction is treatable.
When communities and families come together to help veterans, amazing things happen. It’s never too late to offer a helping hand.
Veronica Raussin is a community outreach coordinator for Addicted.org and is passionate about spreading awareness of the risks and dangers of alcohol and drug use.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.