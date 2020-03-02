National emergencies require some core qualities of presidential leadership: The credibility to convey information and have it be trusted. The competence to delegate responsibility to the right people. Blunt honesty about the threat, tempered by calm reassurance. And the ability to set aside petty politics and bring other leaders together. To say President Donald Trump lacks these qualities is putting it mildly — and his initial response to the coronavirus epidemic hasn’t provided much assurance that he’s developing them.
That said, there’s still time for Trump to rise to this challenge. Trump’s critics, including the Democratic presidential candidates, are justified in pointing out the problems with the administration’s response so far. But in the face of a potential pandemic, that criticism should be constructive, with the goal of improving the response, not just scoring political points.
COVID-19, as it has been designated, is a viral epidemic that in most cases causes temporary symptoms that mimic flu or the common cold — fever, cough, shortness of breath — or sometimes no symptoms at all. But in around 2% of cases, an infection can prove fatal. (Standard flu, by comparison, generally has a mortality rate of 0.1% or less.) Transmission can be mitigated with common-sense precautions like hand-washing and keeping distance from others, but there is currently no vaccine.
In our globalized society, the virus has quickly spread from its epicenter in China to much of the world. More than 100 cases have been identified so far in the U.S., including at least one with no known link to foreign travel, an ominous indicator that it truly has arrived here. The stock market’s dramatic losses last week reflect concern about its likely impact on the economy.
The administration’s response has been rightly criticized on several fronts, including its funding cuts at the Centers for Disease Control and other entities crucial to the containment effort. Trump’s $2.5 billion emergency funding request is anemic, his declarations that the disease is already under control here is factually untrue, and his Twitter tirades against Democrats for criticizing his handling of the crisis are typically childish. Add to that Trump’s general lack of respect for scientific expertise, and it’s easy to be uneasy about how he’ll guide the nation through this crisis.
But those are all reasons for Trump’s critics to seek common ground and bring the administration around, not just launch salvos. It was, for example, deeply unproductive for Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., last week to savage the administration so brutally during a bipartisan coronavirus briefing that several Republicans stormed out. Too many recent comments from Democratic presidential candidates on this serious issue have been little more than bumper-sticker attacks against Trump.
Just as viruses don’t respect national boundaries, they don’t respect partisan ones. Trump isn’t the only one who should remember that we’re all in this together.
Copyright St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Reprinted with permission.