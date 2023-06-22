“This is the final battle,” Donald Trump declared at a recent campaign rally. “Either the Communists win and destroy America, or we destroy the Communists.”

Trump has long employed red-baiting tactics, tinged with antisemitic tropes. But as he fights for a second term and fends off a gathering cascade of legal troubles, his rhetoric has gotten even more acrid and apocalyptic.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.