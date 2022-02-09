We are writing as non-managerial employees of the Daniel Boone Regional Library who have found the coverage of the working conditions at the library this week biased, one-sided and not at all representative of a large number of employees who have found a career there and who will gladly say that it is the best place they have ever worked.
We aren’t interested in commenting on the move for collective action; this is a right in the United States and has been a force for great good in many circumstances. What we are commenting on are the conditions that were portrayed in the media pieces this past week, which we view as grossly unfair.
We have found nothing but kindness, mentoring and compassion during our time working at the library.
A few examples: Seth suffered a severe concussion in an accident several years ago. Through a whole year of being in and out of rehab at Rusk Rehab and having to fall back to part time work, DBRL helped him get back to good health through a compassionate work schedule and good health insurance offered through the library and a guarantee of full employment.
Amy experienced a similar extension of kindness and compassion when she suffered extreme postpartum mental health issues. Having exhausted time off through the Family Medical Leave Act, the library could have rightfully terminated her employment. Instead, DBRL saw her value and allowed her to continue her employment. She was able to step back in hours to care for herself and her family.
We came to DBRL with no public library experience at all but fell in love with the profession because, partly, we were taken care of there and mentored, and we have managers who believed in us. People leave the library all the time to take different jobs but come back because it is such a wonderful place to work.
We both admit that the COVID-19 pandemic has been a desperately hard time at DBRL; we have dealt with outbreaks of the disease this past month and both staff and management have worked incredibly hard to stay safe while still staying open for the public. Public service is our mission and the reason for our existence in the first place, and the balancing act has been most difficult the past two years. But we have done it with pride.
And while other libraries have had enormous layoffs and furloughs, with some vanishing from existence altogether, DBRL has stayed focused on its mission while still keeping full employment of its staff and keeping them safe. Indeed, in the first two months of COVID, we shut down completely, and even non-managerial employees were given full pay.
We want to help set the record straight: Daniel Boone Regional Library is a great place to work. Between us, we have 30 years working there and we always discover something new each day, and our careers have flourished. We have jobs we love at an amazing place.
Seth Smith is a Public Services Librarian and Amy Heidenreich Grus is a Library Associate at the Daniel Boone Regional Library.